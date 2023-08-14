Election of Prosecutor, Comptroller, Registrar and Auditor were held

Fiscal General

Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa ends his four-year term on February 12. However, despite the time that is missing, President Gustavo Petro on August 2 handed over to the Supreme Court of Justice the shortlist for the election of the new person in office.

The shortlist is made up of the lawyers Ángela María Buitrago Ruíz, Amelia Pérez Parra and Amparo Cerón Ojeda.

For the first time, a shortlist for this position is made up of only women, which indicates, if the Supreme Court considers it viable, that for the second time the country will have a female attorney general.

The only woman who has been elected to the position so far is Viviane Morales, who was between January 2011 and March 2012. Although, she could not finish the term because the Council of State annulled her election, considering that the Court Supreme established a majority in the vote that did not correspond to the number of members it has.

It is believed that approximately next October, the Supreme Court of Justice will begin the process for the election of the Attorney General, with a hearing in which the Plenary Chamber of the Corporation will listen to the lawyers selected by the Head of State regarding their proposals. about the work they hope to do and to improve the functioning of the prosecuting body.

If one of the shortlists achieves a consensus on their name among the magistrates present in the Plenary Chamber, it is possible that next October they will be elected prosecutor.

However, if Ángela María Buitrago Ruíz, Amelia Pérez Parra and Amparo Cerón Ojeda do not achieve the 16 votes that constitute the majority in the Plenary Chamber of the Court, several votes will be necessary and the election could take several weeks.

Comptroller General

The new process for the election of Comptroller General, after being declared void on May 25 by the Council of State for Carlos Hernán Rodríguez, does not start, since the new board of directors, elected on July 20: Iván Name, president in the Senate, and Andrés David Calle, president of the Chamber, decided to extend the call for Congress to choose a university that will be in charge of carrying out the knowledge tests for applicants.

The Council of State determined failures in the election of Rodríguez, then ordered Congress to “redo the entire process from the call, including, in order to elect the Comptroller General of the Republic for the remainder of the constitutional period.”

The previous board of directors, Alexander López, in the Senate, and David Racero, in the Chamber, sent on July 12 an invitation to 10 universities, which are ranked among the best in the country, to participate in a process in which Congress will choose one to be in charge of the knowledge tests for the candidates for Comptroller General, as required by law.

Senator Name said a few days ago that “I have arrived (in office) and I have already found an open phase of calls to the universities. I am waiting for a report from the General Secretariat and we are going to extend the call so that we respect what has been done and we can have a greater possibility of choosing the university that will do the contest and the exam”.

It should be noted that the presidents of the Senate and Chamber cannot issue the resolution of convocation for the candidates for Comptroller General, until the university has been contracted.

So, as things look, the election of the Comptroller General would be at the end of next October or beginning of November, since it remains to choose the university, open the public call, and then this academic center will do the respective knowledge tests for the applicants. .

Based on the results of these tests, the university that advances the process will submit to Congress a list with the 20 best scores.

From this list, the Legislature chooses 10 names, which are the ones that are nominated when the full Congress votes to elect the Comptroller General.

National Registrar

Next December 5, Alexander Vega Rocha’s term as National Registrar of Civil Status ends, so on June 8 the presidents of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court of Justice and Council of State announced the start of the proceedings to advance the special merit contest aimed at choosing the new holder of the position.

Once the minimum requirements evaluation term expired, between July 17 and 19, the list of admitted applicants who are not found to be on grounds of disability or incompatibility was published.

Now comes the selection stage to verify the suitability of the applicant in relation to the responsibilities of the registrar position. For this purpose, on August 26, admitted applicants will be given an evaluation of specific knowledge that will be eliminatory and one of general competences.

Then comes a qualifying stage in which two types of evaluation are carried out: professional experience and personal interview.

The contestants who obtain the ten best scores will be called for an interview. The practice of this test will be carried out from the first to the 8th of next November.

Subsequently, the presidents of the three corporations will prepare the list of eligible candidates, in descending order according to the score obtained. They will choose by majority the National Registrar of Civil Status.

A total of 37 people were admitted to the merit contest, they are César Augusto Abreo, Luis Alfredo Agudelo, Virgilio Ocampo, Neiro José Alvis, Ludi Arenas, Orlando Beltrán, Orlando Caballero, Cecilia Calderón, Manuel Castro, Andrés Castro, Mauricio Castro, José Castro, Carlos Coronel, Daniel El Saieh, Jorge García.

In addition, Pedro Gutierrez, Juan Herrera, Carlos Isaza, Juan Lopez, Doris Mendez, Orlando Munoz, Gerardo Nossa, Armando Novoa, William Ochoa, Hernan Penagos, Luis Perez, Jose Polania, Alfonso Portela, Alexander Rodriguez, Maria Romero.

Like Carlos Simoes, Jaime Suárez, Leonardo Torres, Juan Villamil, Onofre Villar, Joaquín Vives and Juan Zapata.

Auditor General

On April 24, the Supreme Court of Justice opened the call to people who aspire to be included by this Corporation in the shortlist from which the Council of State will choose the replacement of Alma Carmenza Erazo Montenegro, who ends her four-year term. years on October 28 next.

32 applicants were admitted to be included in the shortlist: Javier Alfonso Alba, Henry Amorocho, Leonardo de Jesús Aristizábal, María Anayme Barón, Enrique Beltrán, Pedro Luis Bohórquez, María Margarita Bueno, Andrés Felipe Caicedo, Germán Calderón.

Also Sandra Jeannette Camargo, Carmen Teresa Castañeda, Harold Andrés Cortés, Patricia Duque, Carlos Eduardo Forero, César Augusto Gutiérrez, Luis Alberto Gutiérrez, Jairo Alonso Mesa, Carlos Alejandro Montoya, Alberto Neira Rueda.

Also, Juan Hernan Ortiz, Jose Joaquin Osorio, Jairo Alberto Paez, Juvenal Paredes, Veronica Pelaez, Paulina Ramirez, Carlos Arthur Ramirez, Gloria Patricia Corner Mazo, Alvaro Isaiah Rojas, Juan William Salazar, Edgard Sierra Cardozo, Carlos Enrique Silgado, William Yeffer Long live.

It is expected that this week the Supreme Court will confirm the short list and send it to the Council of State to make the respective election.

