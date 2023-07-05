Home » Election of senators of the Historical Pact remains firm
News

Election of senators of the Historical Pact remains firm

by admin
Election of senators of the Historical Pact remains firm

On June 30, the Fifth Section of the Council of State denied the demands that sought to annul the election of the senators of the Historical Pact, the coalition that led Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia. The plaintiffs, José Manuel Abuchaibe and Richante Méndez Guzmán, argued that the list for the Senate of the coalition did not…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  His Majesty the King congratulates the members of the Moroccan national team inside the hall on the occasion of winning the Arab Cup

You may also like

What does Rafael Pérez have? The singer suspends...

Bundestag – establishment of a Warburg committee rejected

The smell of the hand can reveal the...

Beijing Aims to Reach 200 Billion Yuan in...

Precarious ideology?

Ahmad Mansour wants to take legal action against...

Reasco is a transferable player

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and...

Popular ski region – insolvent: the end of...

Warning Issued for Flooding of Small and Medium-Sized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy