Election of senators of the Historical Pact remains firm

On June 30, the Fifth Section of the Council of State denied the demands that sought to annul the election of the senators of the Historical Pact, the coalition that led Gustavo Petro to the presidency of Colombia. The plaintiffs, José Manuel Abuchaibe and Richante Méndez Guzmán, argued that the list for the Senate of the coalition did not…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

