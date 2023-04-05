Home News Election schedule in Punjab continues
Election schedule in Punjab continues

Election schedule in Punjab continues

Islamabad: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the Punjab Assembly elections.

According to the announcement issued by the Election Commission, the elections in Punjab will be held on May 14. The last date for filing appeals in the nomination papers will be April 10.

According to the notification, the Appellate Tribunal will decide on the appeals by April 17 and the revised list of candidates will be released on April 18. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be April 19 and the election marks will be issued to the candidates on April 20, the notification said. shall be.

