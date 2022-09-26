It is the stronghold of the No Vax and in some ways it was to be expected. But the flop of the movements that among the main points of the program had an open opposition to the vaccine and in general to the anti Covid regulations make the data from Alto Adige anyway surprising. If Italexit of Comparison remains below 2%, Italy Sovereign and Popular is just over 1% and Vita di Sara Cunial even at 0.7%, in the province of Bolzano things are very different.