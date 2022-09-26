Home News Elections 2022, in Alto Adige success for Vita, the No Vax party, but in the rest of Italy it is a flop
News

Elections 2022, in Alto Adige success for Vita, the No Vax party, but in the rest of Italy it is a flop

by admin
Elections 2022, in Alto Adige success for Vita, the No Vax party, but in the rest of Italy it is a flop

It is the stronghold of the No Vax and in some ways it was to be expected. But the flop of the movements that among the main points of the program had an open opposition to the vaccine and in general to the anti Covid regulations make the data from Alto Adige anyway surprising. If Italexit of Comparison remains below 2%, Italy Sovereign and Popular is just over 1% and Vita di Sara Cunial even at 0.7%, in the province of Bolzano things are very different.

See also  Pos, daily data transmission and from 30 June double penalty to those who deny electronic payments

You may also like

The three years that invented New York –...

Illness in the boat on the Sile in...

Kunming adjusts epidemic prevention and control measures in...

More human feelings and less debts of human...

The disenchantment of democracy: the party of the...

One action of the head sheep Nearly 100...

Way of San Martino: “Belluno must be part...

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Championships with...

In Veneto the Lega is the first “double”...

Announcement of Jiangxi Provincial Health and Health Committee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy