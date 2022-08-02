The decisive meeting between Letta and Calenda on the alliances for the elections of 25 September will be held today at 11 in the Chamber. Benedetto della Vedova for Più Europa will also participate. Calenda maintains its vetoes, the dem secretary continues to reject the stakes, but reaffirms the “desire for an agreement”. Renzi: “The left wants to lose.” Exchange of accusations between Di Maio and Conte: the first to the second, “has dismantled the movement.” The answer: “It is a sad sight to see who was next to us renounce values ​​and form last minute small parties”. Between Meloni and Salvini there is a competition on the priorities of the program. The League focuses on taxes, Fdi does not compromise on reforms.

9.50 – Salvini: we work to cut VAT on bread and basic necessities

“I’m talking about real life, not electoral law or Calenda and Letta quarrels. After two years of Covid and bills, Italians are asking for unity and solutions. The League is bringing some proposals to the table of the program. In these hours we are working to ensure that this government cuts taxes on bread and basic necessities, which are worth a billion ”. This was stated by the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, speaking to Morning news on Canale 5.

9.40 – Della Vedova: balance is needed on single-member constituencies

“The theme is on single-member constituencies, we find a balance so as not to lead voters to vote with difficulty”. Thus Benedetto Della Vedova, on Radio 24, returned to the knots of the negotiations between the Democratic Party and Action- + Europe.

9.25 – Conte: the Democratic Party has disrespected us, he cannot come back to us

“The Democratic Party has disrespected us and cannot think of going back to us and making electoral placards. The Democratic Party must assume its responsibilities, explain to its constituents why it decided to behave like any Lega and Fi and pushed the M5s out. He has to explain why he has embraced Draghi’s agenda and no one knows what is written on it because you don’t know where it is written. Because it has accepted people, like Fratoianni, who have never voted to trust the Draghi government ». Giuseppe Conte, president of the 5 Star Movement, said this to the microphones of Radio Anch’io.

9.22 – Conte: Draghi has to assume his responsibilities

«The 5 Star Movement assumes responsibility for every single attitude implemented during this legislature. But we don’t turn around. If Draghi wanted to resign at all costs, going to the Senate in a contemptuous way and using ultimative tones, he must take on his responsibilities ». Giuseppe Conte, president of the 5 Star Movement, said this to the microphones of Radio Anch’io.

9.20 – Salvini: right to mention the names of the most important ministers

«It is right to present yourself to the Italians with at least part of the team that will govern this country if the Italians choose the League and the center-right. I don’t give anything up. We can propose ideas, we have many mayors at work and presidents of Italy’s most loved regions. I will ask Meloni and Berlusconi for the names and surnames of the most important ministers, I am thinking of the Economy or Foreign Affairs ». So Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, on Morning News on Canale 5. Back to the Viminale? “I do what the Italians will ask me to do.”

9 – At 11 am I meet Letta, Calenda and della Vedova

The meeting between the Pd secretary Enrico Letta, the leader of Action Carlo Calenda and the secretary of Più Europa Benedetto Della Vedova should take place at 11 in the Chamber.