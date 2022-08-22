Final rush for the electoral lists: Tremonti will be candidate of Fdi, Lotito in the Senate in Molise with Fi, Sgarbi with the center-right in Bologna against Casini; the Democratic Party fishes Ceccanti in Pisa after the resignation of Fratoianni, leading Verdi-Si in the proportional in Tuscany; no of Castelli to the college of Novara with the dem; Italexit ranks Chiaraluce manager of Casapound leader in Lazio. Conte first opens an M5s-Pd government agreement, then turns around. Today in Rimini the third day of the Cl.

Updates

9.32- Bonino candidate csx uninominale Senate Rome center

Emma Bonino will be the candidate of the center-left in the single-member constituency of the Senate in central Rome. The Democratic Party has just filed the lists for Lazio in the Court of Apello.

9.33 – Salvini: “premier who wins in the center-right does it”

“The answer is obvious and trivial and it is yes: if Salvini wins, the premier does it Salvini, if Meloni wins the premier does it Meloni”. The secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini told Rtl 102.5. «My role in a Meloni government? Today we are not going to distribute assignments that do not yet exist, until the Italians choose ».

9.32 Melons Candidate in L’Aquila

Fratelli d’Italia chooses L’Aquila for the candidacy of Giorgia Meloni in the uninominal to the Chamber. Fabio Roscani, president of National Youth, is the leader of the proportional to the Chamber followed by Rachele Silvestri, former pentastellata. Then Antonio Tavani, president of the territorial agency for residential construction of Chieti-breaking latest news and Benedetta Fasciani. For the uninominal to the Senate the regional councilor Guido Quintino Liris. The regional coordinator of FdI Etel Sigismondi is the leading candidate for the proportional to Sentato, followed by Mirella Rossi and Gabriele Perazzetti, mayor of Città Sant’Angelo. For the League, the proportional to the Senate candidate Vincenzo d’Incecco, followed by Sabrina Bocchino and Antonio Morgante. Luigi D’Eramo to the proportional to the Chamber and Alberto Bagnai, as anticipated, to the uninominal to the Chamber of Deputies. For Forza Italia, leader in the proportional to the Nazario Pagano Chamber and the uninominal in the Senate Lorenzo Sospiri

9.29- The return of Fitto, candidate with Fdi

Final squeeze for the Fdi lists. Giorgia Meloni would have given the ok for the “return” of Raffaele Fitto: the former Italian minister and the current MEP and co-president of Ecr, parliamentary group of the Conservatives in Brussels, of which the leader of via della Scrofa is president , will run as leader of the proportional to the Chamber in his Puglia, in the Lecce-Brindisi college.

9.21 – Bonaccini “My commitment to the Democratic Party and to the country exists every day”

“My commitment to the Democratic Party and to the country is there every day and has never been in question. I spend myself throughout the territory because it is only by being among the people that we understand what situations to face, problems to solve, opportunities to consolidate are ». Thus the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini in an interview with Qn. «In a democracy, the voters decide and they will do so on 25 September. First, nothing is decided, and there is only one thing to do: talk to people about concrete issues and proposals, for a better and fairer Italy. Without demonizing anyone – he underlines – but clearly highlighting the differences between us and the right: they want less taxes for the rich, we want better salaries for those who work: they look to individuals, we want to strengthen public health; they want us on the margins of Europe with Orban’s Hungary, we work with Brussels so that Italy sees its place and its reasons recognized, as happened with the PNRR ».

9.18- Read: “Gas price ceiling, it’s an emergency”

“The price of energy and gas has risen by a thousand percent in the past 12 months. Today we are in an emergency. This must be the main theme of the electoral campaign otherwise at the end of the electoral campaign we will find ourselves with closed companies ». So Enrico Letta on Radio 24. In the package of 5 proposals, the first point “to put a ceiling on the price of gas at national level” on the model of Spain, “a controlled price”, explains the secretary of the Democratic Party.

9.15 – NdC, wife of Mastella candidate in Molise

In Molise “Noi di Centro”, the party founded by Clemente Mastella, nominates the wife of the mayor of Benevento, Sandra Lonardo, who is running for the proportional of the House together with William Ciarallo (mayor of Sant’Angelo Limosano) and Mariarosaria Mastrofrancesco ( municipal councilor of Campodipietra). In the meantime Forza Italia confirmed the candidacy of the outgoing parliamentarian Annaelsa Tartaglione to the Proportional Chamber and the Regional Councilor Nicola Cavaliere to the Proportional Senate. At the regional level, almost all the political forces have chosen to deposit their lists in the Court of Appeal today. The deadline for applications expires tonight at noon.

9.10 – Gina Lollobrigida confirmed to uninominal Lazio

Luigia Lollobrigida, known as Gina, will be a candidate for the Senate for the uninominal Lazio 6 which refers to Latina and Frosinone, for the list of Marco Rizzo, Italy Sovereign and Popular. This is confirmed by the depositors of the list at the Rome Court of Appeal. The well-known actress is also leaders in a multi-member company in the Veneto and Sicily.

9.03 – Salvini: “Melons on TV for the center-right? Comparisons for all. I’d like to talk to Letta in the morning too “

«I would like everyone to be able to confront everyone, I would like to compare myself with Enrico Letta». The secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, said this in answering a question if he agrees that Giorgia Meloni participates in a confrontation on TV representing the center-right, guest of Rtl102.5. And he added: «I hope that everyone on the television networks will have the opportunity to deal with everyone. I am not an organizer of TV debates but Italians have the right to understand. I would have a confrontation with Letta in the morning ».

9 – Salvini in jail who escapes even with low taxes

“With a lower taxation, for those who continue to escape for me there is prison, like the United States.” Matteo Salvini said this speaking on Radio Rtl. “If the demands are lowered, the state collects more because there are no longer those who evade. And, if there is, it is a crime and as such it must be prosecuted ”, adds Salvini.

8.45 – Salvini: the left candid vip, we people who know how to do it

The League lists “have been closed since yesterday, we are waiting for other allies to give all the material”. This was stated by Lega leader Matteo Salvini interviewed on Rtl 102.5. «As external names I see that the left candid vip. We have well-known faces but mayors, entrepreneurs, volunteer representatives who in Parliament will know what to do from the first day. And the team of the government League is all confirmed, ”added Salvini.