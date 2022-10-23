Mario Draghi gives Giorgia Meloni the bell of the Council of Ministers formalizing, in the prison room, the handover. Giorgia Meloni then takes office in Palazzo Chigi, ready to preside over the first Cdm of her government. At this point, the new prime minister can reunite his government and start the first Council of Ministers which is scheduled for 12 noon.

Numerous messages of congratulations from the leaders of the European right, Orbàn and le Pen rejoice because it is a great day for patriots, congratulations also come from Vox – and from the EU institutions – Von der leyen and Metsola who instead invite the new Italian premier to “work together and stay united”.

11.59 – Draghi passes the ‘bell’ to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

The outgoing Prime Minister passed the ‘bell’ to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together with the two premier, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister Garofoli and Mantovano.

11.57 – Transfer of deliveries with Draghi, Meloni takes office

11.53 – The meeting between the former premier Draghi and Giorgia Meloni has ended

11.30 – Draghi-Melons have been in conversation for over an hour

Over an hour of face to face between Giorgia Meloni and Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi, before the handover.

11.25 – Elisabetta Casellati: excellent signal first female council president

“Excellent signal” first female prime minister. Elisabetta Casellati, the new Minister of Reforms, says this on TV when she arrives at Palazzo Chigi for the first CDM which will be chaired by Giorgia Meloni.

11.05 – Calenda: the bell from Draghi to Meloni is positive

“The idea of ​​a woman like Giorgia Meloni, who made herself, who arrives at the staircase” of Palazzo Chigi “and takes the bell from Draghi is a positive image for the country”. This was said by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, guest of Sky Tg24on the day of the handover between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni.

10.51 – Draghi to Meloni: “Welcome, how are you?”, She replies: “I arrive emotionally impacting”

Mario Draghi awaits Giorgia Meloni with a broad smile on the staircase leading to the Galleons hall, where the handover will soon take place with the traditional bell ceremony. “Welcome, how are you?” Asks the outgoing premier. “Well, this below is something a little emotionally impacting,” replies the new Prime Minister with a clear reference to the honor guard that honored her in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi. Immediately after the conversation between the two, still in progress.



10.45 – Giorgia Meloni in a dark suit, jacket and pants

Giorgia Meloni, first premier woman, straight hair, in a dark suit, tight jacket and trousers, on a white silk blouse and shiny black shoes without heels, this time, the ‘Derby’ model, enters the internal courtyard of Palazzo Chigi, welcomed by the honor guard for the handover with the outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, sanctioned by the exchange of the bell. No stiletto this time, therefore, flaunted on the occasion of the consultations at the Colle and the appointment by the head of state. For the ‘presentat-arm!’ Meloni stands waiting at the door then reviews the Montebello Lancers, the Air Force, the Navy, the Carabinieri and the Gdf. Before going up the staircase of honor she goes back for a moment to wave, in favor of the cameras, among the photographers’ flashes.

10.41 Applause from the crowd at the arrival of Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi

Giorgia Meloni’s arrival at Palazzo Chigi was ‘announced’ by the applause of the crowd of citizens waiting for the new premier behind the barriers along an armored Via del Corso. Other citizens remain at the entrance to Piazza Colonna, also closed on the occasion of the traditional bell ceremony that takes place in Palazzo Chigi.

10.39 Draghi and Meloni interview before handover

Conversation between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni before the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi welcomed Meloni on the stairs, at the entrance to the Galleons hall and after the handshake and the usual photos, the two are having an interview. The Bell ceremony will follow.

10.30 – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Palzzo Chigi

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at Palazzo Chigi. Mario Draghi welcomed her in the courtyard of honor where the Italian anthem was played. At 10.30 the traditional handover ceremony between the outgoing president and the new premier is scheduled. Draghi will deliver the bell that formally launches the Council of Ministers to the FdI leader.

10.20 – Red guide and military honors in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi

Red guide and military honors will sanction the handover between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi. The spearmen of Montebello, the Navy, the Air Force, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza are lined up in uniform.

10.15 – Rome, via del Corso armored for bell ceremony

Via del Corso armored for the bell ceremony at Palazzo Chigi for the handover between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni. From Palazzo Venezia to Largo Chigi the artery in the heart of Rome is closed to car and bus traffic, also closed to pedestrians, in the stretch that runs alongside Palazzo Chigi and Piazza della Colonna.

10.07 – Draghi arrives at Palazzo Chigi for the handover

Mario Draghi arrived at Palazzo Chigi. At 10.30 the traditional handover ceremony between the outgoing President and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is scheduled. Draghi will deliver the bell that formally starts the bell to the FdI leader.

09.45 – EU, Meloni writes to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: “Consolidating bilateral relations”

«Thanks Mark Rutte. Italy and the Netherlands are founding nations of the EU and NATO. Consolidating our bilateral relations is key to strengthening our alliances. Ready to do it ». The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes it, responding to the wishes of the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

09.35 – Full reporters at Palazzo Chigi, all ready for the bell ceremony

It is already full of reporters, cameramen and photographers in Piazza Colonna, the square in front of Palazzo Chigi where, at 10.30, the bell ceremony will be held, with the handover between Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni, who was sworn in yesterday at the Quirinale. A helicopter flies over the historic center of Rome, today the protagonist of an epochal turning point, with the first woman in the history of the country taking over the leadership of the government.

08.10 – In the press releases Meloni is “the” president. The linguistic turn becomes a case

The Prime Minister, not “there”. The first female head of the government in her official communications chooses the male. “This was announced by the press office of President Giorgia Meloni”, “this is what the President of the Council of Ministers declares”, you read in the first dispatches. In reality nothing new, even as president of the Brothers of Italy the choice always fell on “the”. The move to Palazzo Chigi therefore confirms this political-cultural setting.

8.00 – Government, spot measures at risk. Funds only for bills, the start is obstacle

One hundred days to immediately give the sign of the new course. But a hundred days full of obstacles, for that commitment “to shake the wrists” that Giorgia Meloni herself imagined in the rallies before the vote. And today, taking over from Mario Draghi, the premier will have the exact and definitive perception of the challenge that awaits her: extricating herself between the need to keep the promises of the election campaign (hers and those of her allies) and the pangs of inflation and energy crisis. That is the lack of resources.