Eyes on the center-right summit convened for this afternoon at 17 in Montecitorio in the race to vote. Present Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni, Maurizio Lupi and Lorenzo Cesa. Absent, because not called, Giovanni Toti. Two main issues at the center of the talks between the leaders of the coalition: the question of the premier and the division of constituencies. The leader of the party that gets the most votes is the natural candidate for Palazzo Chigi: the unwritten rule within the coalition, this time, does not seem to be so automatic. For the not hidden nervousness of Giorgia Meloni that asks for clarity. Otherwise, you let it be known, the alliance may no longer exist at the vote of 25 September. Then there are the constituencies, a particularly delicate subject in consideration of the expected cut of parliamentarians. The substantially uninominal voting system will force a division of the constituencies which should, in essence, see a 40 per cent for the Brothers of Italy and a 30 per cent for Lega and Forza Italia. But even in this case, nothing is taken for granted. The feeling is that others will have to follow today’s summit to find a definitive agreement.

Different situation, but no less complicated, within the center-left with Enrico Letta who said he was ready to act as a “front runner” and who met Luigi Di Maio and Beppe Sala, mayor of Milan and “great weaver” . The dem secretary also saw Calenda, in turn willing to run for premier if Draghi does not want to be in the game.

15.14 – Conte, “Campo largo? We are other “

«The wide field goes from Calenda, who does not leave the Ztl and the good salons even by mistake, to Brunetta who insults the workers in his rallies – up to Renzi who collects the signatures to dismantle the supports against poverty. We are other, we do not put the dust under the carpet ». So on Facebook the president of M5s, Giuseppe Conte.

15.02 – UDC, summit in Rome with regional secretaries

A meeting of the national leaders of the UDC with the regional secretaries of the party is underway this morning in Rome and via videoconference on the Zoom platform to plan the electoral campaign for the next political elections in the territories from North to South.

14.50 – M5s, other resignations to the Chamber executive

The 5Stelle movement loses other pieces in the Chamber: today Carbonaro, Tripodi and Provenza have left the management

14.44 – Conte, “Youth scream of despair, answers are needed”

“These tears are the despair, the anger, the frustration of an entire generation. Many sacrifices, study, apprenticeship and then many difficulties to pay a bill or the dentist. Let alone to buy a house and feel independent. Giorgia Meloni proposes to fine young people if they do not accept any job, even underpaid and precarious, as if they were a priori slackers ». M5S leader Giuseppe Conte writes it on Facebook, sharing the video-release posted by a girl on TikTok. “We owe answers to this generation, a youth plan that strengthens the path made by my Governments”.

14.28 – De Caro does not apply: “I cannot betray Bari”

«Bari is my city. The city where I was born. The city I promised to administer. The city that eight years ago put a tricolor band on my shoulders. And I can’t betray her. Because with this city I have a pact to honor ». The mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro writes this on his Facebook page, about the hypothesis of his candidacy in the political elections in September for the center-left put forward by several parties.

Bartolo on Salvini and the issue of migrants: “The usual show. The terrorists do not arrive by boat but in business class” news/elezioni_2022_governo_news_oggi-5480103/&el=player_ex_5480363″>

14.02 – Tabacci: “Let’s make a list with Di Maio”

Undersecretary to the Prime Minister Bruno Tabacci will make a list with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. It is the leader of the Democratic Center to confirm this, on the sidelines of the presentation of the symbol of the Civic Federation in Rome. “We have already made a parliamentary group in the Senate, we are discussing in these hours”, says Tabacci, who adds to the symbol of this list: “The symbol of the Democratic Center is the symbol it conveys, after which we will see what the message is, since the campaign it is short, it will also be necessary to be able to give messages that the electorate can understand ». Calenda doesn’t want Di Maio … “I’m not interested in these things, I’m from another political season.”

13.02 – Boccia, it will be the Democratic Party’s campaign against the right

«Salvini and Berlusconi are desperate, Lega and Forza Italia collapsed in the last administrative elections. The Lega in the south has returned to the numbers of the Lega di Bossi and in the north it is now the third party. Forza Italia is grappling with daily internal struggles and even in the polls they are in free fall. They brought down the Draghi government, ignoring the country’s problems, thinking only of their own survival, but with the votes of the right-wing Meloni. It will be an electoral campaign of the Democratic Party against the right with alternative visions of society ”. Thus Francesco Boccia, deputy PD and Head of Regions and Local Bodies of the National Secretariat, live on Sky Tg24.

12.32 – Letta, “Good meeting government-trade unions, anger for no to trust”

«Positive meeting between government / social partners. Good news. It is really angry to think that if the trust in the government had not been removed, it would have been much more positive, starting from an extra month’s salary up to a year for workers, the result of the cut in taxes on labor ». The secretary pd Enrico Letta writes on Twitter.

12.18 – Serracchiani: “More scars but no vetoes on Renzi”

«Closure to Renzi? I read it from the newspapers. We have not vetoed anyone, we have never done so and we are not putting them now. We are ready to collaborate but we are thinking about coalitions that have the possibility of expansion, added value, constructive desire and no vetoes. The Renzi issue is certainly a delicate one, it was a painful split and we still have the scars but it is necessary to put the country in front of us. After that it also takes two to talk to each other and you have to say words that can be mutually appreciated “. So Debora Serracchiani leader of the PD group in the Chamber at 24 Mattino on Radio 24.

11.52 – Renzi, “I work to get Draghi back”

«On the right they are sure of winning and they are already arguing over who should go to Palazzo Chigi. I work so that they don’t have the numbers and are forced to come back and knock on Mario Draghi’s door. But for this to happen, capable people must be sent to Parliament, not those who said ‘Count or death’. ”Thus the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, in his Enews.

11.24 – Lollobrigida (FdI): whoever gets the most votes chooses premier

“The coalition prime minister cannot be decided now, but the mechanism can.” This was stated in an interview with ‘Qn’, the group leader in the FdI Chamber, Francesco Lollobrigida: «An electoral campaign in the middle of summer, with all the problems affecting the country, requires a political offer of immediate understanding and without ambiguity. If we ask for the vote to govern together, the voters must know how we will behave “, and adds:” We do not ask for anything different from what happened previously. Whoever gets the most votes makes the name ».

10.50 – Tajani, “Today the name of the prime minister will not be decided”

«Today the name of the candidate for Prime Minister will not emerge, but the lines of the program of the center right. Then it doesn’t matter who will lift the cup after winning the match ». So Antonio Tajani, who spoke this morning to Radio Capital.

10.46 – Sala, “Nobody vetoes, this is not the time”

“Nobody vetoes, this is not the time”: so the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, on the sidelines of the commemoration of the massacre in Via Palestro. The mayor then reiterated his position: «I will have no future political role, nothing changes for me. My only possible role is here in Milan and I say this with absolute certainty. I exclude all my candidacies and I exclude that my name will be on any list ».

10.40 – Bonetti (Iv), ahead with Draghi’s agenda

«We must carry on Draghi’s method and agenda. The government led by Draghi has given extraordinary results and we are candidates to give continuity to this agenda ». This was stated by Minister Iv for Equal Opportunities and the family, Elena Bonetti guest of Morning News on Canale 5. “We are working to unite all those forces – explained Bonetti – who want to pragmatically put themselves at the service of families and companies and that did not participate in that destruction of the government crisis that made families and businesses lose money ”.

10.32 – FdI, no preconceived barriers on Prime Minister Meloni

«The coalition prime minister cannot be decided now, but the mechanism can. And we do not ask for anything different from what happened before. Whoever gets the most votes makes the name. We have no foreclosures. This is why we cannot accept preconceived or undeclared barriers to Giorgia Meloni ». This was stated in an interview with the National Daily by the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Francesco Lollobrigida.

10.10 – Forza Italia, Rossella Sessa leaves the group in the Chamber

«I leave the Forza Italia Group with political regret and personal suffering: from today I will be in the Mixed Group. It is a meditated decision, which I believe is necessary after the decision to stop supporting the government of national salvation led by Mario Draghi. I will always be grateful to Silvio Berlusconi for the opportunities he has given me, but I remain convinced that the crisis determined by the choices of the party, and above all of its allies, goes against the interests of the moderate world, of businesses, of the citizens of the South where they risk stop investments never seen in the last twenty years, which had given hope back to millions of families ». Thus the deputy Rossella Sessa announces her resignation from the Forza Italia Chamber Group.

09.56 – Crippa, “I’m pondering whether to leave the M5s”

After resigning as group leader in the Chamber, Davide Crippa ponders whether or not to leave the 5Stelle Movement. “I am seriously reflecting on the discomfort I felt in carrying out a line that I did not fully agree with,” he told Radio24.

09.38 – Emiliano does not apply: “We’ll be fine here”

With the Latin quote “Hic manebimus optime” (Here we will be fine), the governor of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, seems to definitively exclude any hypothesis of his possible candidacy in the next political elections as he would have been proposed by the Democratic Party. Speaking with Tg Norba on the sidelines of the presentation of a book, Emiliano said: “Honestly, it does not seem useful to move the tanks from one place to another: either you increase them in number or it is useless to move them, assuming that I is a tank ».

09.20 – Calenda a Letta: “No to post-vote alliances with the M5s”

«If in the Democratic Party they prepare a post-electoral alliance with the Five Stars, we cannot stay there. Yesterday’s management interventions were aimed at saying that the Cinque Stelle are better than Calenda ». Carlo Calenda says it on Radio Anch’io. “For us, alliances with those who did not vote for the Draghi government are not feasible: I don’t know what Bonelli and Fratoianni are doing in a left-wing coalition. I would not like to find a new alliance with the Five Stars after the elections. I want to go all the way: on this Letta should say a clear word saying that the alliance with the Five Stars did not stop in this electoral space, but it is a choice of different values ​​», added Calenda.