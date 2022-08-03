We will be parliamentarians. Giuseppe Conte tries to recover the scene after weeks of controversy, splits, and tensions inside and outside the movement. And invited to the broadcast Agorà announces that to choose the future parliamentarians of the 5Stelle, parliamentarians will be made. “We absolutely must do them, it is a step that falls within direct democracy to give members the opportunity to give indications on the choice of candidates”. Then he adds, “There will be surprises, but I don’t anticipate them.” Certainly, on the candidacy front, “there will be personalities of great prestige and competence who will give us a hand”. Fratoianni and Conte? “With the people – says the former premier – series who want to build a social and ecological agenda with us there is always the possibility”. Hence, the Di Battista knot. «Alessandro is a serious person – says Conte – who made a great contribution to the victory of 2018. We will discuss the fact of being able to return to the M5S. We will talk to each other in a fair way, I don’t think there can be any misunderstandings ».

11.45 – Conte: “I don’t remember Berlusconi negotiating for the PNRR, but asking Mes and the troika”

“Maybe my memory is deceiving me, but I don’t remember Berlusconi with me in Brussels to negotiate until dawn to get the 209 billion I brought from Europe to Italy in 2020. Instead, I remember Forza Italia, like others, asking for the Mes, the troika and other measures tears and blood “. The leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte writes it on social media, posting a statement by the Knight.

11.40 – Tajani: “Centrino di Calenda is the rib of the Democratic Party”

“For us Calenda does not create any problems, on the contrary, the misunderstanding ends. There is no alternative center to Forza Italia, because the doily that was to be born has become an appendage, a rib of the Democratic Party. The choices will be force majeure and they will be forced to follow, for example to give up nuclear power “. The coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani said this when speaking with reporters. “Now Calenda and the centrino will have to give up everything, and even those who left Forza Italia because they wanted to become liberals will become allies of Fratoianni, Speranza and Minister Orlando. Good luck”.

11.30 – Conte: “Fratoianni and Bonelli? Open to dialogue “

“With serious people, who want to share a social and ecological agenda with us, there is always the possibility of dialogue”. This was stated by Giuseppe Conte, president of the 5Stelle Movement on a possible dialogue with Fratoianni and Bonelli.

11.20 – Tommasi: “Center-right is fighting playing the Zeman”

“We need to tell what we want to be, as the Draghi government did. In the electoral campaign, Italy that deserves to be told must emerge. Zemanian concepts “. Damiano Tommasi, after a life as a protagonist of football and current mayor of Verona, explains – on direct question – from the stage of the Unità festival in Rome, “the tactics with which the center-left can beat the center-right in the elections”.

11.00 – Tajani: “I minister? No, I’m a FI militant “

Will he be the minister in a possible center-right government? “No, I am a militant who is a candidate for his party to defend his values”. Antonio Tajani, coordinator of FI

10.45 – Di Battista: “Di Maio transformist: without votes and pampered by the Democratic Party”

“Luigi Di Maio does not have a vote. Anyone who knows today’s child avoids him. Transformer, willing to do anything, careerist, inclined to the most shameful compromise just to stay in the palaces. Because the Democratic Party should grant him the ” right of the tribune ” ‘, a politically correct way to describe the usual safe parachute, like the Boschi candidate for Bolzano in 2018? Why? What reassurance did you have months ago, when you were carrying the M5s in Draghi’s arms with Grillo? journalists should advance “. You write it on Fb Alessandro di Battista.

10.45 – Gelmini: “A new bipolarity has been born. But the alliance does not erase the differences with the left “

“A new bipolarism has been born in the country: between those who choose Giorgia Meloni, sovereignty and Orbán and those who choose Europeanism and the continuation of an experience like that of Mario Draghi”. Minister Mariastella Gelmini says so. Do you feel uncomfortable running for a coalition with the Democratic Party, the Greens and the Italian Left? “No, I stayed where I was. In the center – he replies – it is Forza Italia that has moved to the right, bringing down the government”. “I – she adds – I will be a candidate of Action in the proportional lists and Action is the political subject who most convincingly supports the need to continue with Mario Draghi’s method and agenda”.

10.40 – Tajani: “Yesterday the third pole died definitively”

“Yesterday the third pole died definitively”. This was stated by the coordinator of FI, Antonio Tajani, commenting on the agreement between the Action and the Democratic Party. “Calenda is absent from the European Parliament,” he added

10.30 – Bonelli, we more votes than Calenda, renegotiate everything

The Democratic Party’s proposal “is inadmissible, we are a political project that is taking root and we believe we have more votes than Calenda himself”. Angelo Bonelli of Europa Verde tells Corriere della Sera. “Just look at the results of the last administrative”. Not having a place in single-member colleges? “That agreement is not binding for us. And then if Fratoianni and I don’t nominate, then neither do the others: Calenda, Della Vedova, Di Maio, Tabacci and Letta. The sore points are other: we have to discuss the contents” .

10.00 – Conte: “With Renzi? Complicated dialogue “

“The dialogue with Matteo Renzi is a bit complicated. I would say that we will leave it to his political initiatives”. This was said by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte. “We are the political force that has most reformed the country in recent decades. We have carried out epochal reforms in line with the commitments made”, he also stressed.

09.30 – Fratoianni: “If there is Draghi’s agenda, I’m not there”

I will never campaign by speaking well of the government of which I have been an opposition. Other than Draghi agenda. If there is this in the coalition, there is no me “. Says the secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni in an interview with La Stampa.” If anyone thinks that the programmatic agenda of the coalition is this, there will be no alliance with the Left and the Greens – Fratoianni underlines – Calenda talk about what he wants and go in peace “.

09.00 – Renzi: “Disappointed by Action and the right”

“Disappointed by Action and I do not need to explain here. Calenda gave us morale many times in recent months and explained that we were aiming for the seats of the Democratic Party and did not want to do the third reformist pole: watch this video from a month ago or this tweet from a few days ago. It is obvious that today those who believed in that ideal of Action – and who made Calenda’s polls grow – now want to stay with us. Doors open, let’s work together on content “. The leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, writes this in his Enews. “Disappointed by the right. Forza Italia and Lega have sent Draghi home. Many of them will vote on the right anyway. But I bet that, giving the certainty that we do not ally with the Democratic Party, many of them will be able to look at us and vote for the third pole, “he added.

08.30 – Carfagna: “I choose responsibility, now a national pact”

How to explain to the voters an alliance with the Democratic Party? “Alliance is an exaggerated word We have signed an electoral pact, forced by a law that practically obliges agreements, under penalty of irrelevance”, explains Mara Carfagna to the Messenger. “It is a pact based on the continuity of the Recovery Plan and the Draghi method, of which we are collecting the first results in these days: 3 percent growth in the first half of 2022, more than Germany, and record employment figures with 400 thousand new hires. It is a pact to defend the Italian recovery endangered by the irresponsibility of the M5S, the Lega and unfortunately FI. I had to choose whether to be on the side of that method of government, or on the side of those who destroyed everything for accelerate the vote by a few months. I could comfortably stay on the bandwagon of the presumed winners, where I was guaranteed a place. I chose in line with my ideas and my liberal and moderate history “, underlines the minister for the South.