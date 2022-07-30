The great maneuvers in view of the elections of 25 September continue: after the day of Calenda, which yesterday presented the two new purebred horses of his Action, Mariastella Gelmini and Mara Carfagna, and who took the weekend for the most important, whether to run with the Democratic Party or in the center, spotlight on the 5Stelle with the founder and guarantor Beppe Grillo who returns to speak to reiterate that “no” to the third term that has definitively put the resistance of Giuseppe Conte in the corner and for encourage those who remain to believe in it to the end. On the Lega front, Salvini returns to the issue of immigrants and attacks Lamorgese and the Democratic Party: “Fugitives”

11.02 – Conte: “Seriousness, responsibility and courage as with the pandemic”

«Seriousness, responsibility and courage to change. Like when we ruled the country in the most difficult moment. With those who do not count, for those who have no voice ». The president of the 5-star Movement Giuseppe Conte writes on Twitter. Who then, in a video statement-appeal, adds: “I am a serious and responsible person, I am the same person who faced the hardest period of the pandemic, taking measures first in the Western world. I am the one – continues Conte – who has brought in Italy 209 billion for the NRP, which you have given 130 billion to families and businesses for the maintenance of the entrepreneurial and social fabric. With our measures, one million citizens have been freed from poverty ”.

10.44 – M5s, D’Incà leaves Movimento, “Insanable differences”

“I have reflected a lot in recent days on the reasons and consequences of the fall of the Draghi government and I can only take note of the incurable differences between my path and that taken in recent weeks by the 5 Star Movement, which today I am leaving with pain”. Thus the minister Federico D’Incà in a note.

10.38 – Fico: “Done my duty, now I will campaign”

«I am happy with these years. Happy with this role. What am I going to do now? Very simple. The electoral campaign ». Thus in an interview on ‘La Repubblica’, the Speaker of the Chamber, Roberto Fico, on the question of the double mandate that cut him out of the elections. “I believe I have served the institutions with honor. To have done my duty to the end ».

10.26 – Salvini: “Migrants, record of landings, Pd and Lamorgese fugitives”

“We are facing a new record of landings, Pd and Lamorgese fugitives”. So Matteo Salvini in Milan.

10.10 – Crippa, “After 14 years of activism I leave”

«After 14 years of political activism, I am forced to leave the M5S. For me it is a very painful and long meditated gesture ». The former M5s group leader Davide Crippa announces it to the breaking latest news.

10.05- Salvini: “Center-right ahead, Pd-M5s in panic”

«Center-right ahead, PD and 5Stelle in panic, Italy is back to hope. September 25th everything depends on you ». The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, writes on Twitter citing a poll.

09.26 – Calenda: “Coalition Center or with Pd, we decide on Monday”

“We cannot make a mistake in deciding whether to run in coalition at the center or with the Democratic Party. From this decision depends the possibility of contending for the victory, which I do not consider at all certain, to the right and to give the country a decent government. The variables are many and complex ». Action leader Carlo Calenda writes on Twitter. «The most natural thing for us – he adds – would be the Roma model. Also because the decision of the Democratic Party to keep in parties that have not voted to trust Draghi and the former 5S does not convince us at all. But the electoral law is what it is, and the campaign lasts a month. By Monday we will decide “, he announces.

09.12 – Grillo: “I am infected by zombies but we will win”

«There is no favorable wind for those who do not know where to go, but it is certain that for those who go against the current the wind is always unfavorable. We knew from the beginning that we had to fight against zombies who would do anything to defeat us or, even worse, infect us. And so it was: some of us fell, many were infected. But we are still here, and in the end we will win, because we have the strength of our precariousness: we are here to fight, not to stay, and this diversity of ours is unsettling for the zombies ». The founder of the 5-star Movement Beppe Grillo writes on his blog, in a post entitled “Italy wakes up” and accompanied by a photo representing zombies. «We pity – he adds – those of us who have fallen and could not resist the contagion. But above all we thank those of us who fought and still fight. For some it is time to do it with the strength of precariousness, because only in this way will we be able to win against the zombies, of which Rome is a slave ». «Honor to those who have served with courage and selflessness, best wishes to those who continue their journey! Let’s join together in cohort! Italy is calling us ”, concludes Beppe Grillo.