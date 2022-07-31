Sunday of meetings, work and reflection for the parties involved in defining alliances for the race to vote on 25 September. One of the names at the center of attention is that of Roberto Fico, the president of the House who abandoned the 5Stelle and who, according to many, between confirmations and denials is courted by a Democratic Party that tries to gather as many allies as possible to make the his breath on the neck in the center right. With this in mind, the approaches and winks continue to Carlo Calenda, who has already made it known to communicate his decision within the next few hours, but also towards Italia dei Valori. Which with its leader Matteo Renzi opens with a hashtah, #terzopolo, but sets the conditions for him.

On the center-right front, the most active today is Matteo Salvini, who attacks the left and reaffirms his warhorses: taxes and security. And that he promises as soon as possible a list of the names of the “important” ministers to be presented before the vote.

13.56 – Melons, Hope? it has brought thousands of businesses to their knees

«With what courage does the Minister of Health Speranza speak of” social fractures “? He himself, who through senseless closures and the obligation of the Green Pass has brought thousands of businesses to their knees and prevented many citizens from working. On 25 September, by choosing Brothers of Italy, we will have the opportunity to definitively dismiss that nefarious policy that has only damaged our nation ». This was written by the president of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni, posting the statements by Minister Speranza who said – «this right wing is dangerous. The policies that it would put in place would increase social divides ».

13.36 – Conte, “Our non-negotiable ideas”

“Our ideas are not negotiable, our fault is to respect what we have told the citizens.” This was stated by the president of the 5-star Movement, Giuseppe Conte,

13.24 – Calenda, “The all-against season is over”

«You can’t fight the right without building a government perspective. A government perspective is not built if content is not shared. The ‘free-for-all’ season is over because it has proven to be a failure ». So Carlo Calenda on Twitter.

13.18 – Conte: “The only useful vote for the M5s, our fault for respecting the commitments with the citizens”

“We have saved 1 million citizens from poverty, we are the ones who blocked the layoffs in the pandemic.” “For this reason, the only useful vote is at the M5S: we keep our commitments”. Thus the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte, speaking, in connection with Zoom, at the meeting of the Apulian activists in Noicattaro. “Our ideas are not negotiable, our fault is to respect what we have told the citizens.”

13.02 – Calenda: “Carfagna and Gelmini will not be candidates in a single nominal”

«For this Carfagna and Gelmini will not be in the uninominal. The rest is always the same old story. We throw everything in even if we don’t share anything. From there you can’t move. “Shares leader Carlo Calenda writes it on Twitter to whoever writes to him” And before the problem was the 5 stars. Now he wants to choose one by one who yes who not. As if for the others, Gelmini or Nobles to vote were digestible “:

12.14 – Puzzer, leader No pass, is a candidate with Italexit

Stefano Puzzer, the leader of the dock workers’ protest, who later became leader of the No Green pass, will be a candidate in the next elections on the Italexit lists of Gianluigi Paragone. Andrea Donaggio and Franco Zonta, the other two founders of the ‘People like us’ Committee, will also be on the list. Puzzer himself confirmed this to ANSA, who explained that “the political program is a battle against the compulsory vaccine, against the Green pass and against sending weapons to Ukraine, with particular attention to Italy’s financial problems. , which everyone seems to underestimate ».

12.02 – Boschi: “Better the third pole in the center”

«Alliances are made on ideas. Better the third pole in the center ». So Maria Elena Boschi on Fb relaunching her interview in Il Tirreno.

11.42 – Calenda: “Action voters cannot be asked to vote for Di Maio, Bonelli and Fratoianni”

“We discuss what you want, but Action voters cannot ask Di Maio, Bonelli (anti-Ilva, waste-to-energy and regasification plants) and Fratoianni (who voted 55 times no confidence in Draghi) in single-member constituencies.” So Carlo Calenda on Twitter.

11.12 – Renzi launches the hashtag #terzopolo: “We are here”

«The left opens the electoral campaign by nominating Di Maio and talking about taxes. We know the right wing of Salvini and Meloni: sovereignists and populists. There is a world that asks to vote more. We are here #TerzoPolo ». The leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi writes on Twitter.

11.02 – Salvini: “Those who choose the League choose flat tax and fiscal peace”

«September 25th. Those who choose the PD choose more taxes, those who choose the League choose the Flat Tax at 15% and the Tax Peace. Those who do not choose, then do not complain. Good Sunday friends!”. So Matteo Salvini on Twitter.

10.44 – Bonetti, “We need a moderate and reforming center”

«The country has the right to moderate representation and needs a reformist center. Of a solid center of gravity, a gaze free from polarizations, just when the politics of the opposing parties has proven to fail the test of the challenges that history is subjecting us to. A courageous and innovative force, a pluralism of young, competent, constructive energies. Able to connect and bring to light those extraordinary networks and experiences that are the authentic soul of the country ». Elena Bonetti writes it in a letter to Avvenire. “This method – emphasizes the Minister for the Family and Equal Opportunities – without the vision of the complexity of everything, politics will not have the tools to face the challenges we face: the new taxation, the energy, environmental and digital transition, a new policy non-ideological social, capable of removing inequalities and freeing energy, a human model of work ».

10.36 – Calenda, “Does the Democratic Party woo Fico? Wow “

“Wow.” Thus the leader of Action Carlo Calenda comments on Twitter the article from La Stampa entitled “The Democratic Party woos Fico”.

10.22 – Sources Pd, “False news about Fico, no courtship”

«Roberto Fico with the Democratic Party? Today we can read completely invented reconstructions, without any anchoring to reality. False, therefore. No contact, no courtship, no involvement ». This is what sources from the Nazarene specify.