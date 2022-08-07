The puzzle destined to challenge the right to vote on 25 September is being composed in the center-left: the secretary of the Democratic Party has signed the agreements between the Democratic Party and the Greens, the Italian Left and with civic commitment. A few days ago, there was the one with Action, but the definitive answer from Carlo Calenda is awaited for the next few hours. The break with the Cinquestelle and Renzi was definitive. Meanwhile, in the center-right, a tug-of-war on migrants is consumed, with Meloni re-proposing the naval blockade in front of Libya and the League relaunching the Security decrees. Salvini, yesterday evening at the Festa della Lega in Ghisalba (Bergamo) attacks the left: “They are ignorant and do not respect the Italian people.” And he reaffirms the scrapping goal for the Equitalia folders.

The direct

23.00 – Salvini: “Those who do not vote will help the left”

“On September 25th it is necessary to take a vote more than the others: I feel good and change in the air, in the last few days I have been in Veneto, Lampedusa, Puglia, Romagna, Calabria and Lombardy and everywhere people ask for seriousness, courage and clear ideas. In these 50 days that are missing from the elections and that I am living as when there were 50 days before the end of military service, I ask you to speak to the heads and hearts of those who think that voting or not voting are the same thing. On 25 September, those who desert and flee help the left. We need people who take responsibility for choosing. On the left, the problem is that they have an idea of ​​family and society in which everyone is free to do everything and there are only rights and no duties ». Lega leader Matteo Salvini said this last night at a rally in Ghisalba, in the province of Bergamo.