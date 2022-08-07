Home News Elections 2022, news on the Government of today 7 August
News

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today 7 August

by admin
Elections 2022, news on the Government of today 7 August

The puzzle destined to challenge the right to vote on 25 September is being composed in the center-left: the secretary of the Democratic Party has signed the agreements between the Democratic Party and the Greens, the Italian Left and with civic commitment. A few days ago, there was the one with Action, but the definitive answer from Carlo Calenda is awaited for the next few hours. The break with the Cinquestelle and Renzi was definitive. Meanwhile, in the center-right, a tug-of-war on migrants is consumed, with Meloni re-proposing the naval blockade in front of Libya and the League relaunching the Security decrees. Salvini, yesterday evening at the Festa della Lega in Ghisalba (Bergamo) attacks the left: “They are ignorant and do not respect the Italian people.” And he reaffirms the scrapping goal for the Equitalia folders.

The direct

23.00 – Salvini: “Those who do not vote will help the left”

“On September 25th it is necessary to take a vote more than the others: I feel good and change in the air, in the last few days I have been in Veneto, Lampedusa, Puglia, Romagna, Calabria and Lombardy and everywhere people ask for seriousness, courage and clear ideas. In these 50 days that are missing from the elections and that I am living as when there were 50 days before the end of military service, I ask you to speak to the heads and hearts of those who think that voting or not voting are the same thing. On 25 September, those who desert and flee help the left. We need people who take responsibility for choosing. On the left, the problem is that they have an idea of ​​family and society in which everyone is free to do everything and there are only rights and no duties ». Lega leader Matteo Salvini said this last night at a rally in Ghisalba, in the province of Bergamo.

See also  Aircraft chaos, reimbursements of over 2 billion at stake: 100 thousand Italians at stake

You may also like

Salassa recommends good reading to do by the...

West Nile, alarm in Veneto. There are 68...

Passo del Tonale: the remains of twelve Austro-Hungarian...

Reception in Chivasso The Sai project has been...

In Sestri Levante, 5000 people dance on the...

Civitanova Marche, Alika Ogorchukwu’s wife deposits flowers in...

High temperature, strong winds and hail in nearly...

Cubes and bollards Vische thinks of its streets...

Civitanova Marche, at the procession for Alika people...

Commentator of the People’s Daily: Victory can only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy