Seventeen days to vote. The electoral campaign flares up and the agenda of the leaders thickens. The hot topics continue to be expensive bills, reforms, sanctions against Russia, the future of the Constitution. And at 3 pm a Council of Ministers is scheduled precisely on the subject of energy. Meanwhile, the clash between Letta and the Third Pole continues. With the first accusing Renzi and Calenda of having given up the fight against the right and the leader of Action who dismisses the Pd concerns as “all the caz ….” . “Mattarella will not be chased away and the Constitution will not be changed,” Calenda said. While for Renzi, “Letta is looking for a fight and must be ashamed of the alliance with Di Maio and Fratoianni”. Salvini, today in Terni, rejects the idea of ​​the Bicameral proposed by the FdI leader: “It is not time”. The two days of Confcommercio with all the leaders are about to start. Salvini is today in Terni, Meloni in Florence.

11.30- former president Copasir Volpi leaves the League

“I can only confirm my convinced Atlanticist vision,” says Volpi. «A vision that is not limited, as some think, to the acronym NATO, but involves a broad sharing of values ​​which are the very essence of the spirit of the West and which cannot be negotiated. I have therefore not been able to appreciate certain ambiguities and certain distinctions regarding Russia’s ferocious aggression against Ukraine, starting with those concerning military aid to be sent to Kiev. Unintelligible hesitation, being convinced that there is a frontier of values, freedom and legality that must be defended, ”he underlines.

11.21 – Forza Nuova banner: “Melons like Badoglio”

«Melons = Badoglio». It is the banner, signed Forza Nuova in red, which appeared today in Rome. In a tweet, the far-right movement “claims” the initiative on the occasion of 8 September. “You have claimed the dissolution of Forza Nuova – writes Fn addressing the leader of the Brothers of Italy -. You guarantee the warmongering occupier #NATO.

You are ready to govern under #Ue orders under the new #Draghi agenda. But remember … Roma traditoribus non praemiat! ».

11.18- Conte: “Energy: joint purchase plan to become a gas purchasing leader”

10.46 – Calenda: “If inevitable Draghi will respond on appeal”

«They ask me if Draghi wants to stay. I don’t know if Draghi wants to stay or not, I believe that if the situation is inevitable he will respond to Italy’s appeal as he has done up to now. But I don’t know if this is so relevant, perhaps it is more relevant to start voting for the people who propose that method of government ». Action leader Carlo Calenda said this at the meeting with Confcommercio.

10.45 – Salvini in Letta, let’s meet this afternoon by decree aid. “Insult me ​​about everything, but are you or aren’t you on this?”

«I would like to ask Letta: insult me ​​about everything, about fascism, about Putin, but let’s meet this afternoon to sign the decree to help families. Does this gentleman fit in or not? ». Matteo Salvini said this this morning in San Martino di Lupari (Padua), during an electoral meeting. «Europe – he added – either helps families, shopkeepers, bakers now, or three million jobs are missing. The emergency is helping families and businesses to pay their bills, we will be able to talk about everything else later on, ”he concluded.

10.38 – Calenda: «Bicameral? More likely me on Mars “

“There are more chances that I will arrive on Mars in the next spacecraft, that the Bicameral Commission will presidentialism.” This was stated by the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, speaking at “Confcommercio meets”.

10.36 – Berlusconi: “Taxes, an evil that must be reduced as much as possible”

“We’re still here to talk about taxes. If the state asks you for a quarter of what you have earned with so many sacrifices, you feel that this is right. If he asks you for 50%, you feel it is stealing. If he even asks you for 60%, you feel it is a robbery. And this happens to many self-employed workers, professionals, small businesses. If you agree, if you also think that taxes are not as beautiful as the left says, but they are a necessary evil to make the state work, but an evil to be reduced as much as possible, then on September 25 you have to go to vote and you absolutely have to vote for us, for Forza Italia ». This was stated by the president of Fi, Silvio Berlusconi, in his electoral pill.

10.20 – Lega: “Irresponsible, Letta responds to the bill-blocking decree”

“Irresponsible is a left that does not realize today’s emergency for Italians, blocking increases in electricity and gas bills, and speaks of bicameral reforms, of Russia or of fascism. Read, we approve it immediately and together with a bill-blocking decree of at least 30 billion to help the Italians or not? ». So sources of the League.

10.09 – Calenda, energy: “Stop the election campaign, let’s meet tomorrow morning, no more games”.

«I have been asking for twenty days to stop the electoral campaign and propose a budget shift to Draghi, in exchange, however, for the reduction of impossible promises because otherwise the markets are frightened. This is a war economy situation and we must intervene by flattening the bills also because Salvini and Putin, separately, are saying the same thing: either you lift the sanctions or we send you upside down ». LO said Carlo Calenda leader of Action on Radio Anch’io.

10.04 – Serracchiani (Pd) Calenda and Renzi as Salvini and Meloni

“One says yes to the budget variance and the other doesn’t even want to hear about it. Who I am? Salvini and Meloni? No, Calenda and Renzi. The first two at least are in different parties. Then one wonders why Calenda and Renzi spend most of their time throwing stones at the Democratic Party: if they talk about something else, they risk discovering that they do not have the same ideas even on issues that are not exactly detailed such as the budget variance. “So Debora Serracchiani, leader of the Pd group in the Chamber ».

10.10 – Wolves (We Moderates): “Terzo Polo stop asking for votes on behalf of Draghi”

“The bad sport of pulling a person by the jacket to get grades is an otherworldly thing. Draghi said he does not want to be prime minister, we faced the emergency with the Draghi government, being all together, but it was an exception. The center-right is applying to govern the country with its proposals, with pride, for example, we have signed up to the same program on high bills and on high life ”. This was stated by Maurizio Lupi, leader of Noi Moderati, indicating other priorities of the center-right in the school, in support of the birth rate, in safety combined with the welcome policy.

9.55 – Salvini: «Bicameral? Ok but irresponsible to talk about it now “

On the reforms “it will be necessary to involve everyone”. Matteo Salvini is convinced of this. “This in a few months,” adds the Northern League secretary, speaking to Unomattina. «I would like politics to meet today to stop the increases in bills. Reforming the Constitution in a year’s time is absolutely essential. A presidential and federal country would be more modern and efficient. But today the politics that talk about what could happen in two years is irresponsible because we risk losing a million jobs in the next few weeks ».

9.49 – Di Maio, Salvini does not want a price ceiling, shy right

“Putin is afraid of a ceiling on the price of gas” which should be set at the European level. In Italy “Salvini does not want it and there is a certain shyness on the part of the right”. The leader of Civic Commitment, Luigi Di Maio, told Isoradio. “Putin tries to blackmail the whole world – he added – but thanks to the international community an agreement was signed on wheat to get the wheat out of Ukraine”.

9.48 – Sangalli (Confcommercio): “Immediate responses on country emergencies”

“Companies are asking for immediate responses to the energy emergency in connection with Europe, first of all establishing a ceiling on the price of gas, better public spending and a reorganization of the tax system, policies to support innovation, work and transition energy and ask to concentrate resources on these priorities to overcome the emergencies that threaten the economic recovery and stability of our country ”. Thus the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, opening the confrontation with the political leaders in view of the elections.

9.11 – Renzi to Meloni: “Can you find money for the economic program in Monopoli?”

«Meloni’s economic program does not stand up: the center-right proposes the flat tax at 15 or 23%, quota 100, dentures, Berlusconi is irrepressible when he leaves for the electoral campaign: they are between 95 and 100 billion euros. Dear Meloni, can you find this money in Monopoli? If I were Letta this I would ask Meloni ”, said the leader of Italia viva Matteo Renzi to Rtl 102.5. “If Meloni rules we will be in opposition. If Draghi rules we will be in the majority. Without the numbers there will be Draghi ».

8.58 – Renzi: “Meloni thanks, Letta campaigns for FdI”

«Meloni thanks Enrico Letta who for a month, without realizing it, has been campaigning for FdI. Meloni makes fun of him and says thank you, for all the things Letta said about taxes, citizenship income … ». This was stated by the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, guest of Rtl 102.5.

8.54 – Calenda: “War economy, we need a shift”

“I agree on the use of extra-profits but they are not enough, they do not work, we need a budget deviation because this is a war economy, it is a geopolitical question”. Carlo Calenda says it on Radio Anch’io. Calenda also answers a question about the Piombino regasification plant. “It is necessary, I also proposed a public debate to the mayor, who is from FdI, but he did not want to do it”.

8.51 – Calenda: «Read about Mattarella? All the caz … .. “

“They are all ca …, Mattarella will not be chased away and the Constitution will not be changed.” Carlo Calenda says this, speaking on Radio Anch’io, referring to the words of Enrico Letta, according to which the intention of the center-right is to change the Constitution in a presidential sense and send away the President of the Republic.

8.42 – Read: “Melons and Salvini separated on everything”

In the center-right on every issue “they are saying opposite things. One is with Moscow and the other claims to be against Moscow. Meloni on the subject of the flat tax said the opposite of Salvini. On all matters they are separate. If they win, there would be a continuous fibrillation ». So Enrico Letta at Radio Capital. «The vow is a sacred vow, it lasts for five years. If we win we govern, if we lose we go to the opposition and we will not be the “Civil Protection”, he added.

8.38 – Read: “Rosatellum made by Renzi to build his leadership”

“Who voted for this electoral law? Not me. With the match in hand, Rosato and Renzi remain in the third pole that could go with the right. This electoral law was Renzi’s mistaken attempt to build a leadership in the image and likeness of him. It’s very wrong. ” The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, says this to Radio Capital. «The Third Pole has decided not to win the game but to take a piece and not fight against the right. The same is true for the five stars who did not want the alliance. We are the only ones in the coalition, the only ones who in the single-member colleagues can compete for seats with the right. The others have decided not to fight against the right “

8.31 – Read: “With presidentialism, the center-right wants to expel Mattarella”

“The big risk is that the center-right has a statement that, with this very majority electoral system, will allow them to change the Constitution on their own. Opposite the center-right there is a single coalition, ours. All other votes in single-member colleges have no effect other than helping the right. With this electoral law, whoever wins can take 70% of the seats despite having 43% of the votes ”. The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta said this to Radio Capital. “There is nothing undemocratic: the citizens decide the vote. But for me the serious issue is presidentialism: with a large majority they can change the Constitution on their own and oust Mattarella, as Berlusconi has suggested. In Italy today presidentialism means full powers ”, he concluded.