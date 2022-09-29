The center-right victory in the province of Belluno is a clear-cut victory, but comparing Sunday’s data with those of March 2018, there is no shortage of surprises. The most interesting ones are all inside the center-right. Obviously the most relevant result is that of Fratelli d’Italia, which goes from 5.84% in 2018 to 34.3% on Sunday. “This is the second highest figure in the Veneto after Verona and Veneto is the region where we did best in Italy,” observes the FdI senator, Luca De Carlo, the only Belluno citizen elected in the area. The provincial parliamentary patrol, but as large as in the legislature that is closing, will be reduced to a flicker.

Brothers of Italy

Fratelli d’Italia alone pulls the entire center-right up to 54.6%, a substantial coalition growth compared to 46.66% in 2018. The other parties of the coalition, in fact, lose a lot: Forza Italia goes from 10.82 % to 5.9%, but it is the League that cries bitter tears, leaving an abundant 17 percentage points on the field: from 29.37% in 2018 to 12.6% on Sunday. A result that the local leaguers expected, but now it is urgent to run for cover.

The League

“In Rocca Pietore the League is at 17%,” notes the mayor Andrea De Bernardin, historical and leading exponent of the local Carroccio. «My municipality has always been one of the most Northern League in the province and it still is but with really incredibly low percentages. I believe that an analysis of the situation must absolutely be carried out, recognize the mistakes made, and they are many, and not rejoice at the victory of the center-right. We have lost », De Bernardin underlines,« and this is evident. What needs to be done has already been said by someone before me: you have to go to congresses, only in this way is it possible to put an organization that has always been very rigorous in the League. The commissioners are emanations of the command, which for three years has been holding the secretariats that do not operate with the necessary determination and also the ability to be critical when needed towards the command ».

In the League, therefore, the showdown begins, but for De Bernardin the candidacy question is not at the top of the mistakes he made: “Let’s say that a candidate from Belluno could have brought more votes and different percentages, but that’s not the point the point. Right now there is talk of questioning the party with constructive criticism. We must be able to restart, we were when we dropped to 3%: I remember it very well because I have been in the League since 1993 and I remember times when the percentages were even worse than now, so no problem: according to for me to start again it is enough to close ranks and return to the old themes and absolutely dust off the word North, we must be the emanation of the North is in our DNA we cannot forget it ».

We Moderates

Virtually irrelevant the contribution of Noi Moderati, the party of Brugnaro which also sees the mayor of Belluno, Oscar De Pellegrin, very close. In the city it went slightly better than the average, but in the province it stops at 1.8%. In fact, in today’s center-right, it is FdI who leads and it will remain so for a long time given the path that awaits the League, which will not be quick or painless at all.

In the meantime, Forza Italia must also reorganize itself, because the national figure indicates that its history is not at the end of the line.

The Center Left

On the other hand, there is a figure that has perhaps gone unnoticed: the Democratic Party did worse than 2018, losing just under 1% and therefore going from 18.8% in 2018 to 17.9% on Sunday, lower than to the national figure but with some positive peaks as in the city of Belluno.

But it is the coalition as a whole that is growing. In 2018, the center-left included Pd, + Europe, Italy Europe Together and Civica Popolare Lorenzin. All together, in the province of Belluno, they reached 22.9%. This year, however, the center-left of Pd, + Europe (growing from 3.04% to 3.5%), Alleanza Verdi Sinistra (4.1%) and Civic Commitment (0.3%), rose to 25.8%, a figure quite higher than even the average of the Chamber of the Chamber of which Belluno belongs and where the center left stopped at 24.3%. A clear and somewhat encouraging signal for the coalition, but we need people to continue on the road to construction.

The reactions

There is no lack of initial comments from trade associations, which are now asking to accelerate with respect to the needs of the territory.

«Congratulations to those who have been called by the citizens to lead the country. In a complicated historical moment, the government will have to give concrete answers to the many questions surrounding the immediate future. The hope is that special attention will be paid to the mountains ”, says Claudia Scarzanella, president of Confartigianato Belluno. «Also in consideration of the loss of representation for the Belluno area, we trust in the attention of the high government spheres with respect to a territory, its activities and companies forced to deal with a series of difficulties. Starting with the disproportionate increase in electricity and gas bills ».

Confagricoltura Belluno adds: «The executive that will be launched has the numbers to govern and decisively face the great challenges expected from all production sectors», says President Diego Donazzolo, «even if our territory has lost many parliamentarians. We therefore ask those who will represent us to make their voices heard in Rome asking for more support for mountain agriculture, in an economic period made even heavier by the skyrocketing costs of raw materials and energy. We need policies that guarantee the fair remuneration of all phases of the supply chain, in order to safeguard the income of companies, especially the farms and greenhouses of flower growers who have received very high bills for electricity ».