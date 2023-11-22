Elections 2023: Adolphe MUzito’s program costed at 30 billion USD per year

36
Adolphe Muzito, presidential candidate in the December elections, indicated during the launch of his campaign this Wednesday, November 22 in Kinshasa that his program amounts to 300 billion US dollars for 10 years to come.
This is the former Congolese Prime Minister’s first outing since the launch of the electoral campaign on November 19.
