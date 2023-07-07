Elections 2023: Denis Kadima reassures on the respect of the constitutional deadline

The president of the CENI, Denis Kadima reassured, Thursday, July 6, on the holding of the general elections within the constitutional deadline.

It was on the sidelines of the Forum of stakeholders in the electoral process held in Kinshasa.

On this occasion, He invited them to submit their lists of candidates within the time limit because no extension will be granted.

Opposition parties are still expressing doubts following the “undemocratic” behavior of the power in place and the poor management of electoral disputes.

While most of the concerns raised by the political class for fair elections have been met by CENI President Denis Kadima, the issue of electoral disputes remains pending.

Some political actors denounce that in 2018, the Constitutional Court declared elected people who did not even appear on the CENI list to the detriment of real elected officials.

To avoid mileage disputes, Dieudonné Bolengetenge of the party Together for the Republic pleads for the easing of the political climate:

“There are people who are in prisons, who have no place there. We have to send strong signals. If there is a group that wants to impose its rules, there will be disputes, there will be litigation”.

The prerequisites for fair electoral litigation revolve around four principles, explained Professor Jean-Louis Esambo, former judge at the Constitutional Court and specialist in electoral law:

“The first prerequisite is knowledge of the rules of the game. If the electoral law and all the others that accompany the electoral process are well mastered, litigation will be less complicated”.

Jean Louis Esambo also invites the CENI, civil society and the media to increase awareness of the rules of the game established for the next elections.