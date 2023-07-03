Elections 2023: How to register the identity card and until when does it expire?

By next October 29, 2023, Colombians will have an important appointment at the polls, where they will be able to elect governors, councilors, mayors, representatives and mayors. For this reason, it is important to record your identity card in advance, to participate in this year’s electoral roll.

For this 2023, citizens will be able to elect 32 governors, more than 400 deputies that will make up the departmental assemblies. According to the figures provided by the Registry, apart from the 1,102 mayors and 12,072 councilors that will make up all the municipalities in the country, together with the councilors that They will form the Local Administrative Boards.

How and when is it necessary to register the identity card?

After reaching the age of majority, citizens are registered in the electoral roll. Automatically, the Registrar’s Office is in charge of assigning you a polling station close to the place of residence with which you registered.

For this reason, you can enroll the certificate in two rooms:

1. Colombians who changed residence and they want to update their polling place location.

2. Foreigners with a minimum of five years of residence in Colombia, whoThey have a valid foreigner identification card (resident) issued by Colombian Migration.

If you are part of the two categories mentioned above, You must go to the Registrar’s Office closest to your home to carry out the registration process, presenting your identity document. In addition, you can also go to the mobile registration points that the Registry has placed throughout the country.

It should be remembered that the maximum term for the registration of identity cards it is until August 29, 2023. If you perform the procedure correctly you will be able to vote for this year’s elections.

