On the issue of elections in Punjab, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate asking for the authority to announce the election date and extend the poll day and proposing amendments in Section (1) 57 and 58 of the Elections Act. give

The Chief Election Commissioner wrote that ‘Under the Constitution, the Election Commission is the only body to decide whether the conditions are favorable for the election or not.’

According to the contents of the letter, the authority of the Election Commission is not under any other authority. The decision of March 1 and April 5 has deprived the Election Commission of its constitutional authority. The Election Commission was deprived of the authority to decide that the country’s environment is conducive to holding elections.

“In case of dissolution of the Assembly, the President has no authority under the Constitution to give the date of the election, therefore it has been decided to amend Section (1) 57 and Section 58 of the Election Act.” Under the proposed amendment, it will be the power of the Election Commission to give the date of election for the general elections and to amend it.

On Monday, the Chief Election Commissioner sent a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate besides the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs. The letter said that ‘Amend the Election Act (1) 57 and 58 as these amendments are necessary in the current situation, the Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly should play a role in approving the proposed amendments.’

According to the contents ‘(1)57 has been amended that the Election Commission shall announce the dates of general elections through notification and constituencies shall be asked to elect representatives. The amendment in section 58 has been proposed that the Election Commission will be able to change the election program after issuing the notification of elections and the Election Commission will be empowered to issue a new election program along with the new polling date.

What is Election Act (1) 57 and 58?

Act 57: Notification of election programme

The date or dates of the general elections will be announced by the President after consultation with the Commission.

Election Act 58: Change in election programme

The Election Commission can change the election program at any time but is bound to inform the President before the program is changed.

Detailed text of the letter:

The Chief Election Commissioner wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate that ‘a dispute has arisen regarding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Controversies arose from the decisions of the court on March 1 and April 4. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct transparent and impartial elections, but certain basic conditions must be fulfilled for transparent elections.

The Election Commission tried to conduct fair and transparent elections, but these exemplary efforts were not supported. The Election Commission’s writ was systematically challenged. In practice, the authority of the Election Commission has been abolished. The Supreme Court decided that the elections should be held within 90 days.

The Chief Election Commissioner wrote that the Election Commission took strict action against the people involved in Daska election rigging but kept the departmental action aside. The message to management officers was that they could hide behind decisions despite serious irregularities. The writ of the Election Commission was badly compromised. The Election Commission has issued notices on contempt. The Chief Election Commissioner and members received death threats and their families were harassed.

The Election Commission was asked not to decide in these cases. The perpetrators of contempt realized the weak writ of the Election Commission and did not appear in the proceedings. Bailable warrants of contempt offenders were suspended. There are many cases of judicial pressure where the Election Commission’s writ was undermined.’

The Election Commission raised questions that ‘can the Election Commission conduct transparent elections in such a situation? Will the administration, political representatives and institutions take the commission seriously? Can transparent elections be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through these institutions and administrations in the current situation?’

“In the original law of the House of Representatives of 1976, the Election Commission was empowered to announce the election date without the intervention of any third party.”

There is no support in any constitutional provision for giving polling date by the President on the dissolution of the National Assembly. The said section of the House of Representatives Act, 1976 was amended by an Ordinance during 1985.

The purpose of the amendment was to create the role of the president for conducting elections. The House of Representatives Act Amendment was incorporated into the Election Act 2017. Announcing the election date on behalf of the President is against the spirit of the Constitution.