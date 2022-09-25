Home News Elections and Covid: the rules for voting and for the positives
Elections and Covid: the rules for voting and for the positives

by admin
Anyone who has fallen ill with Covid in the last five days will have to renounce the vote. The rules to allow infected Italian citizens (and therefore forced into isolation at home, just over 420,000) to be able to exercise their right to political elections (and regional for those in Sicily), in fact provided for the deadline of 20 September to ask your Municipality of residence to be able to vote from home.

