Elections and proposals for Chocó

Jose Maria Daza Sanchez

By Jose Maria Daza Sanchez

The elections arrive and accompanying them are the candidates to obtain a position or seat of “popular” election as good promiseros offering the gold and the Moor. That unemployment, that poverty, that insecurity, that how much work can be invented or that the community asks of them.

Have these temporary solvers, in the Department or in each of the municipalities of Chocó, reviewed the real needs of their territory and what can and with what to attend to them?

And they speak with ownership of the “solutions” despite the lack of knowledge they have about them. Most of them do not know how they are financed, where the resources come from, how to present a project or in which entity a project can be processed and, in any case, they have the solution in the speech and worst of all, no listener questions them.

To write this commentary I began to listen to the song that was so wisely recorded by the Saboreo Group, by Professor Octavio Panesso, entitled “El Político” and from the beginning it hits where it is. Tun Tun, who is it? Oh Dotor, how long has it been since he saw it!!! Every four years for the eve, I would say one. We had that song at the presentation of a program we were doing with Professor Luis Oswaldo Becerra, called Enfoque.

I always remember, at this time, a conservative senator from Santander, Feysal Mustafá. He recounted that a politician damaged the campaigns of a town in the south of that department, because in each campaign they offered to build a school (they never complied) and that on one occasion another politician arrived and managed to have said school built for him. So we are still.

Let’s look at some figures, as a point of reference for those hopefuls in the voter’s conscience so that they focus and do not come to speak nonsense that will be unfulfilled at the end of the period in which they are elected, because finally in the campaign they fix everything, as in miscellaneous :

They talk about improving education. These resources come from the General System of Participations, which are transfers from the national government, but they do not review the technological and connectivity coverage of each school and territory, especially rural.

Only 21% of students in Chocó have access to a computer, in a month. 13% of the same students, close to 150,000, between 6 and 16 years of age have internet coverage in Chocó.

In rural areas, internet connectivity is 2% and 24% at the urban level. Obviously, without being able to connect and learn about the world, which is already on the networks, a student can hardly learn.

Of course, this connectivity, unless there is an electric power service, which is complementary, could arrive. In other words, if we really want to get Chocó and each municipality individually out of the basement of the rankings in terms of educational results, energy is urgently needed and with it connectivity and technology.

In Chocó, according to a report by the Mining and Energy Planning Institute – IPSE, there are around 500 towns without electrical interconnection. Well, let’s get to work, especially from the government, the work, management and achievement of resources must be prosecuted, not to stay in the pockets of the chosen ones, but to truly invest them in the population. Of course keeping them in ignorance and in the need and dependence on alms is how they want to handle this. Well, the voters will see that, if the right choice is made, we will all be favored.

Talking about poverty is talking about all these issues, Unsatisfied Basic Needs should be the benchmark for each candidate and focus their work on reducing its components, overcrowding in homes, lack of schooling, economic dependence and public services, the main ones.

Health? Those resources also come from the national government. Health centers and posts must be improved so that there is real care. Look at the figures in the state in which the municipality and the Department receive and really, I am convinced that it is possible, with the resources that arrive, it is possible to advance and help develop, not with warm water wipes.

Look for the associativity and regionalization of municipal territories and start producing and transforming raw materials and with that, employment is generated. United we can. Don’t create emperors when you come to office, listen to the people who on many occasions were not in your campaign. Think community.