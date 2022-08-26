Home News Elections breaking news. At 4 pm the filing of the candidate lists. Energy, Bonomi: “National emergency, new measures immediately”
Senate; 13 out of 22 lists have already been admitted in Campania

Thirteen lists of candidates for the Senate presented to the Naples Court of Appeal and already admitted. At the time of a total of 22, three were rejected, one was classified as inadmissible and the decision of the Supreme Court of Cassation is awaited for the remaining five. + Europe, the Green and Left Alliance, Action-Italia Viva-Calenda, Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia with Giorgia Meloni, Civic Commitment Luigi Di Maio Democratic Center, Italexit, Lega per Salvini premier, Mastella Noi di Centro Europeisti, are already admitted. 5 Star Movement, Noi Moderati / Noi con Italia Maurizio Lupi, Democratic Party of Italy, Democratic and progressive, Unione Popolare with De Magistris. Instead, Alternative for Italy – No green pass, PPA Thought and Action, South calls North have already been rejected. On the other hand, the Orange Vest – Catholic Union of Italy, Sovereign and Popular Italy, UCDL Animalist Party 10 Times Better, Italian Communist Party and Life lists are awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court. Finally, the “Referendum and Democracy” list was classified as inadmissible.

