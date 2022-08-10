Home News Elections breaking news. Calenda: agreement reached with Renzi on fundamental issues. Berlusconi: I will run for the Senate.
Tajani: giving the vote to Fi serves to balance the coalition

He is not afraid that Forza Italia will lose votes in favor of a Third Pole created by Calenda and Renzi, which he defines as the “losing front”, and believes that voting Fi is useful: “The more votes we get, the more we will be able to balance the coalition at the center”. Thus, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani. «We have been in the field since ’94, they have given us up for dead many times – he underlines -. And we’re still here, with the polls they give us growing. We fear no one ». According to Tajani, “it is right to choose to give strength to the center, but to a center that, like the one we represent, does not change its mind every five minutes, has a clear program, an authoritative leader, a decisive position in the EPP, recalled in our symbol “.

