After the negative result of the elections, the secretary tries to restart with a first meeting with the governors of the League to plan for the future. There is no shortage of discontent, starting with Zaia. The result of the polls, said the president of the Veneto Region, is “disappointing”. Meanwhile, the negotiations in the center-right continue in view of the new executive
Boccia (Pd), Calenda preferred Meloni to win
“In all the great Western countries the progressives who are together have different profiles, and within those movements there is always a synthesis. Calenda and Renzi pursued a project of their own that was independent of the fate of the country, they preferred Meloni to win rather than build something more tiring but extensive, the result is there for all to see “. So the head of Local Bodies of the Democratic Party, Francesco Boccia, at Rtl 102.5, took stock of last Sunday’s elections.
A ministry to Salvini (but not the Interior Ministry)
The negotiations in the center-right are underway. The secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini could offer a ministry (but probably not the Interior Ministry). Giulia Bongiorno would be another candidate name but not for Justice because Carlo Nordio, in FdI share, would aim there. The next Minister of Constitutional Reforms could also arrive from Fdi, or the former president of the Senate, Marcello Pera, newly elected to Palazzo Madama after the call of Meloni, who would like him to be the architect of the delicate semi-presidential reform of the Republic. Rumors give the executive – for their experience and skills – the current president of Copasir Adolfo Urso, and Fabio Rampelli, former vice president of the Chamber, who could land on Infrastructures (or Cultural Heritage or the Environment).
Pd: Boccia, new secretary? There will be time to confront
Who could be the new name at the helm of the PD? «We are a community, there is no owner of the Democratic Party. We will see. A vote was already scheduled for March. Enrico Letta will accompany the path of a large political community in an orderly manner. There will be time to discuss the programs ». This was stated by Francesco Boccia, head of the local authorities of the Democratic Party, a guest this morning in Non Stop News on Rtl.