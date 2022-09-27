10:00

A ministry to Salvini (but not the Interior Ministry)

The negotiations in the center-right are underway. The secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini could offer a ministry (but probably not the Interior Ministry). Giulia Bongiorno would be another candidate name but not for Justice because Carlo Nordio, in FdI share, would aim there. The next Minister of Constitutional Reforms could also arrive from Fdi, or the former president of the Senate, Marcello Pera, newly elected to Palazzo Madama after the call of Meloni, who would like him to be the architect of the delicate semi-presidential reform of the Republic. Rumors give the executive – for their experience and skills – the current president of Copasir Adolfo Urso, and Fabio Rampelli, former vice president of the Chamber, who could land on Infrastructures (or Cultural Heritage or the Environment).