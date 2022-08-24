At 12:00 the Prime Minister Mario Draghi will speak at the Communion and Liberation Meeting in Rimini. The premier will emphasize the commitment on all the dossiers still open. Starting with the PNRR reforms, competition and justice in the lead, which he would like to close before exchanging the bell with the new Prime Minister
Di Maio, “whoever says stop sanctions is in Putin’s interests”
«It is clear that we must achieve peace through diplomacy and we must do it as soon as possible. The effort to bring Putin to the table was maximum »but« whoever says he wants to lift the sanctions on Putin is in Putin’s interests. I asked Salvini for a confrontation, but he is running away. He seems to have gone from “Italians first” to “Putin’s interests first” ». Thus Luigi Di Maio, leader of Civic Commitment, in connection with the Morning News on Canale 5. “We are giving the money from our bills to Putin,” continues the head of the Farnesina regarding the battle on the roof over the price of energy.
Mattarella, Italy alongside Kiev for EU integration
«I hope that the already intense relations between Kiev and Rome will find further impetus in all sectors of mutual interest, thanks also to the contribution of an integrated and active Ukrainian community in Italy. Ukraine’s journey towards full integration into the European family represents the strengthening of a framework of fundamental importance. Italy will continue to contribute to this process, supporting efforts towards achieving this goal ». So Sergio Mattarella in a message to the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy, on the occasion of the country’s National Day.
Salvini, the best law on family is that in Hungary
“The most advanced law for the family is that of Hungary: there are a lot of help, parental leave extended to grandparents, among the most advanced in Europe.” This was stated by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, to the microphones of Radio 24.