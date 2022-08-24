9:43

Di Maio, “whoever says stop sanctions is in Putin’s interests”

«It is clear that we must achieve peace through diplomacy and we must do it as soon as possible. The effort to bring Putin to the table was maximum »but« whoever says he wants to lift the sanctions on Putin is in Putin’s interests. I asked Salvini for a confrontation, but he is running away. He seems to have gone from “Italians first” to “Putin’s interests first” ». Thus Luigi Di Maio, leader of Civic Commitment, in connection with the Morning News on Canale 5. “We are giving the money from our bills to Putin,” continues the head of the Farnesina regarding the battle on the roof over the price of energy.