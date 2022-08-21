8:07

Calenda, only with the proportional can you stop the right

“This electoral campaign is unfortunately echoing those that took place when there were only two coalitions and instead today there are four. It is an incontrovertible fact and from this derive a series of consequences, the first that there is no useful vote, it means that single-member constituencies are not contestable and what is really possible to stop the victory of the right is proportional. Many colleges will simply be won by the right, others by us or by the Democratic Party, but the real terrain of comparison is on the proportional, in particular in the Senate “. Action leader Carlo Calenda said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.