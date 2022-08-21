Final rush in the center-right to present the lists. Bad mood in Forza Italia. In Basilicata Casellati case. Local Azzurri against the candidacy of the President of the Senate in the single-member constituency and in favor of that of the Undersecretary from Potenza Moles. “The real field of confrontation is on the proportional, in particular in the Senate.” Action leader Carlo Calenda said “
-
In Campania, Article One splits on Speranza
Article One splits in Campania on the national secretary Roberto Speranza, leader of the Democratic Party in Naples. An open letter signed by several political leaders of the movement speaks of the “seriousness of the choices made” which resulted in a “sale of our political heritage” and in a “yielding to the De Luca system”, the governor of Campania. In another statement, other coordinators of Article One say they are “proud of the candidacy of leader Hope of the Democrats and Progressives in Naples”.
-
Third pole in Fvg, Rosato Proportional chamber
The national coordinator of Italia Viva, Ettore Rosato, is the leader of the Third pole in Fvg in the Chamber with the proportional. Rosato should also be leaders in Campania. Following are Isabella De Monte, former MEP of the Democratic Party, today with Calenda, and again Giovanni Fania, former Fvg secretary of the CISL and Antonella Paschetto of Action. Also in the Chamber but with the uninominal system are candidates: Teresa Tassan Viol in the Pordenone and Carnic college; Maria Sandra Telesca in that of Udine; Daniela Rossetti provincial secretary of Action in the Trieste and Gorizia college. Giuliano Castenetto is a candidate for the Senate with the uninominal system, at the head of a civic movement. The former mayor of Tolmezzo (Udine) Francesco Brollo is the leader in the Senate with the proportional system; followed by Antonella Grim, secretary of Italia Viva in Trieste, former municipal councilor, and Nicola Turello of Action.
-
Calenda, only with the proportional can you stop the right
“This electoral campaign is unfortunately echoing those that took place when there were only two coalitions and instead today there are four. It is an incontrovertible fact and from this derive a series of consequences, the first that there is no useful vote, it means that single-member constituencies are not contestable and what is really possible to stop the victory of the right is proportional. Many colleges will simply be won by the right, others by us or by the Democratic Party, but the real terrain of comparison is on the proportional, in particular in the Senate “. Action leader Carlo Calenda said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.