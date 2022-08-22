7:47

Wolves: no one has the copyright of the center, we already over 3%

“Nobody has the copyright of the center or of moderatism. In the meantime, they are a list and not a coalition, a sign that they are afraid of not reaching 10% ». Thus Maurizio Lupi, president of Noi con Italia, in the running with the Noi moderati list, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And on Carlo Calenda, the leader of Action, he adds: «From today we take the field. Stop talking about the “Ursula” majority or abstruse solutions for the post-vote. We propose to govern the country. Calenda seems to me that you only play to forbid. The Draghi agenda was also a compromise between different parties that ruled temporarily together. Calenda thinks to get the majority of the votes. I see him protesting for everything ». And on the objective to be achieved «there are surveys that already give us over 3%. The left continues to talk about a right-wing coalition, while we are the moderate and center pillar of the coalition ”.