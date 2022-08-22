Final rush for the electoral lists: Tremonti will be candidate of Fdi, Lotito in the Senate in Molise with Fi, Sgarbi with the center-right in Bologna against Casini; the Democratic Party fishes Ceccanti in Pisa after the resignation of Fratoianni, leading Verdi-Si in the proportional in Tuscany; no of Castelli to the college of Novara with the dem; Italexit ranks Chiaraluce manager of Casapound leader in Lazio. Conte first opens an M5s-Pd government agreement, then turns around.
-
FdI Molise focuses on Elisabetta Lancellotta and Costanzo della Porta
The Isernina Elisabetta Lancellotta, national councilor of Coni, and the mayor of San Giacomo degli Schiavoni (Campobasso) Costanzo Della Porta, are the leaders on the proportional lists of Fratelli d’Italia in the single college of Molise. In the morning, the list will be deposited at the Campobasso Appeal Board, but in the meantime confirmation to LaPresse comes from the regional secretariat. Lancellotta, 42, from Isernia, Coni’s Golden Star for Sports Merit and elected to the national council of the National Olympic Committee, is the name in the running for the proportional seat of the chamber, followed by Luciano Paduano. The name of Costanzo Della Porta, mayor of San Giacomo degli Schiavoni and provincial coordinator of Campobasso for the Brothers of Italy, appears on the plurinominal of the Senate. A woman and a man to guarantee gender representation, an expression of two different geographical areas of Molise.
-
Wolves: no one has the copyright of the center, we already over 3%
“Nobody has the copyright of the center or of moderatism. In the meantime, they are a list and not a coalition, a sign that they are afraid of not reaching 10% ». Thus Maurizio Lupi, president of Noi con Italia, in the running with the Noi moderati list, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And on Carlo Calenda, the leader of Action, he adds: «From today we take the field. Stop talking about the “Ursula” majority or abstruse solutions for the post-vote. We propose to govern the country. Calenda seems to me that you only play to forbid. The Draghi agenda was also a compromise between different parties that ruled temporarily together. Calenda thinks to get the majority of the votes. I see him protesting for everything ». And on the objective to be achieved «there are surveys that already give us over 3%. The left continues to talk about a right-wing coalition, while we are the moderate and center pillar of the coalition ”.
-
Molinari (Lega): voters not happy to see us in the Draghi government
«By analyzing the administrative vote, we understood that our electorate was not happy with the government of national unity and had not gone to vote to send us a signal. Now with the prospect of a center-right government, our people understand the importance of having a strong League ». Thus Riccardo Molinari, leader of the Lega, in an interview in “La Stampa”.