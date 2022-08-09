There are 47 days left to vote. After the preliminary division of the seats, the organization into three bands is underway, in the North there will be a “derby” between Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. Berlusconi reassures his constituents: “We will never approve a property tax on homes, savings, inheritances and donations.” Economists skeptical of Berlusconi and Salvini’s flat tax proposal: doubts of constitutionality because it rewards the highest incomes. Also from the center-right, the name of the candidate for governor for Sicily will be decided on Wednesday at a Roman summit.

Meanwhile, Carlo Calenda after attacking the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta “He broke the agreement” and the leader of the Brothers of Italy “Giorgia Meloni premier? It is a problem. I don’t think you are a fascist but you have never been clear about this », she points to an understanding with Matteo Renzi, with whom relations in the past have been conflicting. The leader of Action now softens the tone: «Renzi? If you don’t argue with us, “te se magna” ». The former prime minister replies: “I’m on a diet,” nun magno “nobody”. The founder of Action explains that he will not collect signatures to stand for the vote: «Yesterday the European Parliament, according to the provisions of Italian law, sent to the Interior Ministry the certification that I was elected with a list that was Pd-We are European, a composite list. Action is the same association as We are Europeans, therefore the exemption (from the collection of signatures, ndr) is full in accordance with the law “.

Della Vedova remains critical: “We were aware that Letta had talks with Verdi, Si and Di Maio”, + Europe returns to the office: verification of the pact with the Democratic Party.

On the M5s front, Di Battista and Casalino remain out of the Parliamentaries.

The podcast – Il Piccolo Centro, between Calenda and Renzi. The real right, between Marcinelle and Flat Tax

The point – Salvini’s Flat Tax costs 80 billion

The analysis / 1 – Fornero: “Those teleshopping-style programs that turn politicians into barkers”

The analysis / 2 – The poisoned field of the center left

The case – Calenda’s doubts

The background – 5Stelle, escape from the parliamentarians

Follow the updates

10.35 – Fratoianni: doors open to M5s on shared objectives

“This electoral campaign has two stakes: the protection of the democratic aspect of this country and the construction of a more just, greener, more equal country”. On the latter issue, «there are also convergences with the M5S. I said that it would be useful to widen this coalition even further, at most. I said it out of breath, now I can no longer be the only one who poses this question in the face of the latest news and the choices of Calenda. The convergences of merit were there, there are and there will be. I remind everyone: after September 25th there is 26th ». This was stated by the secretary of Si, Nicola Fratoianni, a guest of Non stop news on RTL, underlining that the doors to the M5S, if these objectives are shared, remain open.

10.30 – Franceschini (Pd): Calenda tries to sow discord

«One of the most obvious rules, especially when an alliance is suddenly broken, is to try to sow discord in the opposing field. I am afraid that Calenda is dedicated to this. He previously stressed several times that he phoned me and not Letta and now he even winks at the fact that I would have “perfectly understood” his reasons for him ». He says it toAnsa the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini (Pd). “In fact, I understood his reasons for him, totally wrong, and when, during that phone call, I tried to talk about it, he blocked me saying: I didn’t call to discuss but to communicate a decision already made”.

10.15 – Baldini (Courage Italy): Calenda decides which side to take

«Calenda tries to be continually at the center of attention between denials and continuous change of pace to position its own identity. This continuous indecision represents a desire for protagonism which, when it comes into contact with concreteness, leads him to withdraw. But what is his concrete reliability to be able to lead a new political reality? ». The deputy of Coraggio Italia Maria Teresa Baldini asks for it. “In an Italy already tormented by inflation and economic crisis – she adds – we certainly do not need the emotional torments of Carlo Calenda, decide which side to take”.

10.00 – Calenda: no problem of collecting signatures for Action

«Yesterday the European Parliament, in accordance with the law, sent the Viminale the certification that I was elected with a list that was Pd-We are Europeans, a composite list. Action is the same association as We are Europeans, so the exemption is full by law ». Action leader Carlo Calenda said this to Morning News on Channel 5.

09.50 – Fratoianni: yes to inheritance tax

«Enrico Letta has proposed the inheritance tax on large assets. I agree that a reasonable tax can be applied to the inheritance, which is not the product of my earnings but of my fortune. ” He says it to the microphones of RtlNicola Fratoianni, national secretary of the Italian Left.

09.40 – Renzi: Pd like Buridano’s donkey, Read against me for personal events

«The Democratic Party got it all wrong: Enrico Letta could have done the Draghi agenda, and then he had to go to us, to Action, up to the Democratic Party, but he chose to say no because he is angry with me for personal events; or he could do something different, which I would not have shared, the alliance of all against the right and at that point he had to talk to the Cinquestelle. He ends up like Buridan’s donkey, who, not knowing where to turn, dies of hunger. The Democratic Party has chosen a path of no choice ». Matteo Renzi, guest of Omnibus, su La7.

09.30 – Renzi: with the Draghi Third Pole at Palazzo Chigi, Calenda says if he wants to do it

“I’m not one of those who do politics on Twitter and on television. The Third pole is an extraordinary opportunity, if there is the Third pole the country changes and if there is the Third pole Draghi can return to Palazzo Chigi. If Calenda wants to do it, we are there, in a very open and generous way; if Calenda does not want to do it for reasons of him, we respect him, but now time is running out ». Matteo Renzi, guest of Omnibus su La7.

09.20 – Renzi: if the Third pole starts, doors open to Action

«If Action wants to make the Third Pole, open doors. We don’t participate in theaters ». The leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi a La7.

09.10 – Calenda: we will talk again with Renzi today

With Matteo Renzi or alone? «We have been talking to each other since yesterday and we will talk again today – says Carlo Calenda on Channel 5 -. The only important thing is that there is clarity about the behaviors. Relations with Renzi have been conflicting since I was a minister, after which that is not the problem. The problem is whether you can find an equation on the issues, I think it can be done and on the way in which the electoral campaign is conducted. I don’t want an electoral campaign that speaks ill of the Democratic Party and calls the fascist right, because it is not ». With the leader of Italia Viva, explains the Secretary of Action, “we will talk to each other in these days and we will try to offer Italy something that is serious and clear-cut with the commitment not to nominate people who have no public or private skills, we have to close Di Maio and Toninelli’s season ».

09.00 – Forza Italia, Berlusconi: if I apply? We will see

“About my future, we’ll see. Today we are talking about the future of the country we love ». Thus Silvio Berlusconi, a Radio24, on his candidacy in the next political elections. The Forza Italia leader also explains that “I was attacked by those from my party and also from other parties, telling me it is important that you apply, it is important here, it is important there and so I said okay, let me think a little and then we decide ».