Marco Cappato’s Referendum and Democracy list presented an appeal to the Court of Milan to obtain an urgent provision on the admission of the list itself to the districts of Lombardy for the elections of 25 September after the Court of Appeal and then the Cassation have decided the exclusion for the well-known issue of the presentation of signatures in digital format and not on paper. The contents of the appeal were explained by the curator Giovanni Guzzetta, lawyer and professor of public law during an online press conference, in the presence of Cappato himself. “Here it is not a question of knowing if we win it, we will win this battle, we just have to know when we will win it”, commented the treasurer of the association Luca Coscioni and leader of the Referendum and Democracy. The point, Cappato clarified, “is no longer the electoral outcome of the Referendum and Democracy list”, but is “having the recognition of a principle” to achieve “a reform that can be valid for all upcoming electoral appointments” and for all other occasions for “collection of signatures”. “Our appeals,” added Cappato, were rejected by the Supreme Court “with the refusal to enter into the merits of the objections of constitutional and international law” already raised before the Supreme Court. The new appeal is “the attempt to bring before the ordinary judge the reasons for recognizing the validity of those signatures” in electronic format. And again: “We, then, are not asking the Government for the favor of being readmitted – continued Cappato – but to intervene with the urgency that the question of eliminating discriminatory obstacles for the exercise of civil and political rights deserves. there has been no answer ».

For having submitted the digital signatures, Cappato’s list was rejected by all the Courts of Appeal in which it presented itself and then the Supreme Court, in recent days, confirmed those measures. An appeal against those decisions was filed with the Milan Court, “pursuant to art 700” of the code of civil procedure, to obtain an urgent ruling from the judges on the admission of the slate presented in the districts in Lombardy. And in the hypothesis, instead, that the Court does not accept the appeal, the lawyers of the Referendum and Democracy list have also asked the judges to raise, if anything, a question of constitutional legitimacy, that is to refer the issue to the judgment of the Council, due to the unreasonableness of the prohibition of the presentation of signatures in digital format, when this method of collection is allowed for referendums. Among the various arguments proposed by Guzzetta, who illustrated the appeal, there is for example the fact that an EU regulation “equates electronic signatures to handwritten ones” and, therefore, in this case the Italian laws that do not provide for the possibility of presenting digital signatures (legislation recalled by the provisions of the Supreme Court) must be set aside and Community legislation must be applied. “It is a blatantly unreasonable prohibition that limits rights,” concluded the professor.