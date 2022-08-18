ROME. Center-right at work to close the lists. The League confirms the outgoing ministers and nominates the former volleyball player Mastrangeli and the publisher of Libero Angelucci. Giorgia Meloni last night brought together a small summit with Ignazio La Russa, Francesco Lollobrigida and Giovanni Donzelli. Antonio Tajani, Licia Ronzulli, Paolo Barelli and Anna Maria Bernini are in Sardinia at Silvio Berlusconi’s home for a summit that should end between tonight and tomorrow.

If Brothers of Italy will triple the elect

The only one not having thoughts of cuts is the Brothers of Italy, if it is estimated that the number of parliamentarians elected in the next legislature will probably triple compared to the past one. Meloni will focus on professionals but also technicians. The safe names are those of the big names: Marcello Pera, the former magistrate Carlo Nordio, Giulio Tremonti and Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata, perhaps the ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, Maurizio Leo, the former Formula 1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi, in the constituency South American. The position of former minister Raffaele Fitto remains to be decided. Meloni will also have to decide if he will be leaders in 5 constituencies, including Sicily.

The League nominates the former volleyball player Mastrangelo

“There will also be the volleyball champion Luigi Mastrangelo among the candidates of the League for Politics on 25 September”. This is what we read in a note from the Carroccio, in which it is announced that «Matteo Salvini’s party will nominate new faces such as the president of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired Mario Barbuto, the president of FareAmbiente Vincenzo Pepe, the intellectual Giuseppe Valditara. The publisher Antonio Angelucci is also in the running ». Angelucci is the publisher of Libero, The weather e The Reformist. The Abruzzo-born entrepreneur and Roman by adoption, also active in health care, had already been in Parliament with Forza Italia.

Outgoing ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Massimo Garavaglia and Erika Stefani, Deputy Minister Alessandro Morelli, Undersecretaries Lucia Borgonzoni, Gian Marco Centinaio, Federico Freni, Vannia Gava, Nicola Molteni, Tiziana Nisini, Stefania Pucciarelli, Rossano Sasso have been re-nominated. Green light for the group leaders Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo and the deputy secretaries Andrea Crippa and Lorenzo Fontana.

Day of discussions and calculations in Forza Italia

There are those among the pessimists who believe that of the 123 outgoing parliamentarians about fifty will enter; the optimists are aiming for about seventy, depending on the percentages that Forza Italia will be able to obtain (between 8 and 11 per cent according to the most recent polls).

The goal is to safeguard the big and very loyal of Berlusconi, who will race in the Senate in Monza. Among the possible new entries that of Flavio Briatore and Claudio Lotito.