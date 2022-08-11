Michela Di Biase is not there. Thats enough. He takes “pen and paper”, or rather the keyboard and writes on Facebook: “For many years I have chosen not to comment on newspaper articles and the many words spent on my account when, at each step that has characterized my political commitment, I am has been described as the “wife of” or “Lady Franceschini”. But now I can’t not do it, not only because I consider them profoundly unjust but because I have always worked against this misogynist and male chauvinist attitude, in institutions with acts in support of women and against discrimination against our girls in every field ». The regional councilor and wife of the current Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini insists: “I cannot remain silent – she explains – because I am the mother of a daughter and the example I want to give to her and to girls like her is that no one can afford to demean us, to belittle ourselves, to question what we are, the work we have done, our dreams ».

«Yes – continues Di Biase – I am the wife of a man who, like me, is involved in politics, we met thanks to militancy, as often happens to many in the workplace. I did not know him yet when for the first time I applied for my Town Hall, at the age of 26, combining political commitment, university and work ». And she continues in the post, “I was a municipal councilor for two terms, before the elect and I was the first female group leader in my neighborhoods: Alessandrino, Centocelle, Tor Sapienza, Quarticciolo, La Rustica. I was then elected to the city council in Rome, always asking people to write my name on the ballot paper. In 2016, after having held the role of president of the Culture Commission, I was the first of the elected and I became – she still remembers – group leader of the Democratic Party in the Capitoline assembly while Virginia Raggi was mayor. From there, I was elected to the Lazio Region where I was the second most voted councilor. Appointed? No, voted. I have always asked for the trust of the citizens, who also wrote about 15,000 Di Biase times on the card on that occasion ». «The Roman and regional Democratic Party – she observes – has put mine in the shortlist of candidates for the next political elections, for this I am proud and grateful. Grateful because what has always been my community has recognized my work and my commitment over the years ”, concludes Di Biase.