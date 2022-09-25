Environment: waste-to-energy plants, for and against

In terms of waste management if for the Lega “a plan for the distribution on the territory of high energy efficiency waste-to-energy plants in order to meet local needs and contribute to the production of energy and district heating”, the “diversification of energy sources through the construction of new strategic infrastructures, such as regasifiers” is also the solution indicated by Brothers of Italy.

“We must orient the entire production system towards the circular economy” is the line followed by the 5 Star Movement who fought against the project for a waste-to-energy plant in Rome (“Faced with the garbage problem we are embracing an illusion with the waste-to-energy plant. Building a 600-ton plant in Rome is madness for me. to a waste-to-energy plant? »said Conte).

Position challenged by Live action-Italybecause «if on the one hand it is important to give priority to the EU strategy for the circular economy which favors material recovery

of waste, one cannot think of wanting a “zero waste” system without having a waste-to-energy plant where it is needed ». For the Calenda-Renzi couple “the goal is to create a homogeneous network of waste treatment and recycling plants from a territorial point of view, allowing the optimization of economies of scale and thus obtaining more efficient management in regional macro areas” . The program of the Third Pole states that «authoritative research institutes have estimated a need for about 70 new plants to be built by 2035».

Il Pd it proposes a “national plan for renewables and circular economy” for the ecological transition but never refers to waste-to-energy plants in its program. Speaking of the waste-to-energy plant wanted by the Capitoline junta led by Roberto Gualtieri, Letta had said that “the law is linked to the Jubilee, with millions of pilgrims arriving. So the extraordinary and exceptional choice made was to make an exception and it is right to make it. The discussion on the future will be on other passages ».

Waste-to-energy plants, on the other hand, are mentioned in the Allied program Left Italian-Verdi: “A national plan for waste management must consider waste-to-energy only as a last resort solution”.

Flat tax, the flag of the center-right

The “extension of the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros in turnover, flat tax

on an increase in income compared to previous years, with the prospect of

further expansion for families and businesses ”is the pillar of the common programmatic offer of the center-right in tax matters. More details can be found in the programs of the individual coalition parties. In that of Forza and Lega the three phases are described (extension of the flat tax to VAT numbers with turnover up to 100 thousand and flat tax on income increases; flat tax of the middle class with the reduction and redefinition of the personal income tax rates at 15,

23 and 33% with the rate of 23% which will include incomes between 25 thousand and 65 thousand euros; single tax at 23% for families and businesses) In the Lega program which aims to introduce the family quotient in the form of a “family flat-tax with no-tax area commensurate with the number of children”.

For the Pd the flat tax proposed by the center-right is «electoral propaganda on the skin of those who have less: they benefit only the highest incomes and steal resources for welfare». The Democrats are pointing in the opposite direction by implementing the “constitutional principle of fiscal progressivity” which allows them to lower taxes on labor, give an extra monthly salary at the end of the year and implement the digital revolution in the fight against tax evasion.

The alliance Left and Greens proposes “an increasing mobile tax rate on the German model that reaches 65% for incomes exceeding 10 million euros”.

The Terzo Polo di Calenda-Renzi supports the reform of the personal income tax (minimum exempt, unification between the deduction for self-employment and that for dependent work, specific tax relief for young people, negative taxation and extraordinary taxation for only 2022 of an extra month to 2,200 euros) an intervention on the tax authorities for self-employment: since “the flat-rate scheme has favored many workers but, in its current version, constitutes a formidable barrier against growth” and “beyond the threshold of 65 thousand euros in annual revenues », There is a fiscal“ ravine ”« that discourages growth or encourages the undeclared », a two-year slide of reduced taxation is proposed for those who exceed the threshold of 65 thousand euros, gradually accompanying the entry to ordinary personal income tax.

Sanctions against Russia: Salvini’s reserves

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the EU – in coordination with allies – has introduced six packages of sanctions against Russia: it has frozen assets and banned Russian oligarchs and officials from visas, imposed export controls, frozen central bank assets , ousted most Russian banks from the international payment system Swift, then announcing a ban on imports from Russia of coal (from 10 August) and oil (for crude imported by sea from 5 December, for petroleum products from February 5, 2023). Lastly, a new import ban on Russian gold was added in July, strengthening export controls on advanced technologies.

In the party programs there are no explicit references to European sanctions against Russia. The positions can be deduced from the statements of the leaders. To express reservations was only the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini: «We are preparing to win and govern for 5 years: do we want to keep the sanctions? Very well, but Europe will cover the expenses for businesses and families »said the former Minister of the Interior of the first Conte government. A problematic approach reaffirmed on several occasions: «Brussels imposes sanctions, Salvini commented -. Well, we voted for them. After six months, the sanctions seem to me that more than bringing Russia to its knees, they bring Italy and Europe to their knees ”.

The allies of the center-right are clearly opposed, either Brothers of Italyis Come on Italy. Giorgia Meloni had pointed out that, if we withdraw from our allies, “nothing changes for Ukraine but for Italy it does”, because our “credibility at the international level” would be at risk. Equally clear was Antonio Tajani: «Salvini’s is an opinion and it can be discussed. I believe that sanctions are inevitable and that we must continue to impose them. Any choice to change the position – the blue national coordinator clarified – can only be taken at the European and NATO level ».

And the leader of Fi Silvio Berlusconi: “I personally cannot deviate from the position of the Italian government, of Europe and of the whole West, but I am sorry and disappointed”. The former premier also said he was convinced that the sanctions did not harm Putin who “is absolutely capable of resisting”. For the secretary of Pd Read there is no doubt: the sanctions against Russia “work” so it is necessary to continue with them, even if they have “a cost for Italian businesses and families” who therefore “must be helped and protected”.