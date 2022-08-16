Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be Andrea Crisanti for the Democratic Party and Pier Luigi Lopalco for Article One, not Andrea Bassetti who in any case said he was willing to fill the role of Minister of Health in a future government. They are the virologists present on the electoral lists for the vote on 25 September, protagonists of the public debate in the long emergency of Covid and who aim to make their contribution in the next Parliament.

Crisanti in the field with the Democratic Party

«I accepted this candidacy on the Democratic Party lists to make a contribution to planning our future in this particular moment, crucial for Italy. I hope to be able to represent Italians abroad and to defend the values ​​that unite us to Europe “said Crisanti: the microbiologist, full professor of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua, known for the media role he assumed during the pandemic , will be European leader in the Senate in the lists of the Democratic Party.

In June, commenting on the modest electoral result of his 23-year-old son who had obtained only 25 votes at the municipal offices of Padua, Crisanti thus answered a question about his possible candidacy: “For the moment I don’t think about it, it’s too early to talk about it. “. As for the criticism for his high frequency of television studios, Crisanti had explained that it is part of his activities: «I go on television, I answer the journalists, I try to spread the word. I’m not a star “he told Corriere della Sera, commenting in February on the news of the purchase by him and his wife of a 17th century villa in the Berici Hills, in the province of Vicenza (there was talk of a 2 million euros). “I can assure you – he had stressed in those same days – that I sent the advice offered to the department because I made the commitment not to earn a penny from this epidemic”.

Why did you choose the Democratic Party? «Because I definitely recognize myself in the values ​​and ideals of social commitment. I have no hesitation, in fact I can safely confess that I have been a member of the Democratic Party in London for several years now, I think since 2015-2016 “explained Crisanti. His candidacy was immediately a cause of electoral controversy. «The tele-virologist Crisanti candidate with the Democratic Party. I believe that now we understand many things », Lega leader Matteo Salvini wrote on Twitter. The reply from the secretary of the Democratic Party: «Even from this tweet we understand many things. Like that fortunately Italy was not governed by Matteo Salvini during Covid ».

Lopalco: former councilor of Emiliano candidate with ArticoloUno

Among the candidates in the elections on 25 September there will also be Pier Luigi Lopalco, epidemologist and former health councilor of the Puglia Region: he will be on the list with Article One, the party led by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who has an agreement with the Democratic Party for the lists of “Democrats and Progressives”. In November 2021, Lopalco, professor of Hygiene and Prevention at the University of Salento, resigned from the junta led by Emiliano, explaining that his decision was linked to a specific episode: “Following political solicitations, President Emiliano decided to please a family, two parents – for whom I, as a father, have the greatest understanding – who asked to administer an innovative drug to their son suffering from a serious genetic disease, SMA. And very expensive. Extremely expensive “but whose effectiveness” is recognized only in the very early stages of the disease “but the child in question” is in a different situation “. “When I was asked to buy the drug, I made it clear that I could never endorse such a choice.”