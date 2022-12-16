The President of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, this morning in a video launches an appeal to members to vote: tomorrow they will have to express an opinion on the document resulting from the confrontation with the center-left coalition (without +Europe, which has always been against the agreement with them ), and decide whether to present themselves or in coalition at the next Lombardy regional elections in February. It is the last step that is missing before the official go-ahead for support for the candidate Pierfrancesco Majorino, after the political agreement reached on the programs and announced yesterday. In the video posted on his Facebook profile, after underlining the importance of the electoral appointment to renew the Lombard regional council of the “most populous region in Italy”, considered “the locomotive of the country”, Conte addresses directly the base of the Movement : «Now you are called to express yourselves. You members have to decide whether this path should be finalized with a proposal also addressed to the other political forces, with a greater chance of being able to turn the page and overcome the mismanagement of the centre-right, or whether not to follow up on this path and go it alone, offering a proposal autonomously, but with less chance of being competitive».

The former prime minister then underlines that “if we were to go into a coalition, those qualifying points identified would be the beacon of our action and the reason for our contribution to joint government action and if they were not to be respected during implementation, we we’ll pull the plug. The reason for our presence will always be fidelity to these commitments». The points concern public health, cutting waiting lists, a strong environmental footprint, for which a square has been found with the center-left coalition also on the thorny issue of incinerators, “for which it is important to work on decommissioning within 2030 of the most obsolete ones», in addition to «making Lombardy the region of energy communities, and obtaining 50% of energy from renewable sources».

Before listing these points, the President of the M5s lists what he defines as the best examples of the “failure of the policies of this center-right” after almost 30 years of government: a health system that has proven to be “not up to the situation” in the pandemic. inadequate means of transport for commuters, with trains “cancelled” every day, and clogged road networks, which have empty “toll highways” on the other side. Now the ball passes to the members who will be able to vote tomorrow from 10 to 22.