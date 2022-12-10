The meetings between a part of the center-left coalition and a delegation from the Lombard M5s ended this morning to find a meeting point on the issues for an agreement in view of the next regional elections. There were four occasions for discussion, which touched on the various points at the center of the programs of both sides, from the environment to infrastructure, from agriculture to health: a final decision will be reached within the next 48 hours. The work carried out “satisfied the representatives present”, they let it be known at the end of today’s meeting, and “over 90% of the points were agreed, which complements the synthesis found in June on some sensitivities and common themes ».

What has been discussed in these days will be reported to the center-left coalition for an evaluation and the same will also be reported to the leaders of the M5s. Now the ball also passes to the candidate indicated by the centre-left, Pierfrancesco Majorino, to understand if the last few points left out of the agreement, a small part, could be a stumbling block that can be overcome in favor of an alliance at the polls next February. Many speak of a convergence in the finishing straight but to have the official positions we will have to wait a little longer, the deadline to find the square is in any case a maximum of two days. Just yesterday, from his social profiles, Majorino commented on the departure from the Carroccio of three councilors of the League to the Pirellone: ​​«The alliance that has governed up to now for 28 years shows more than a crack (and we are not talking about the actual results of the action of government). This is why I say it simply: our duty is to make our proposal, our coalition, as strong as possible. Civic lists, political movements, local administrators, townspeople and citizens: my appeal is addressed to all those who are ready to unite to focus on one single, fundamental thing”.

However, one question remains on the table, that of +Europe, which on several occasions has reiterated its no to an alliance also with the Five Star Movement.

