Elections in Pakistan ready to work with caretaker government: US

The US State Department says that the US is ready to work with the caretaker prime minister and his team in Pakistan.

“We are aware of the dissolution of the National Assembly and the Government in Pakistan and we are also aware that Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar is the Caretaker Prime Minister,” said Vedant Patel, spokesperson of the Department of External Affairs, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar took oath of office on August 14.

In response to a question in this regard, the spokesperson of the US State Department said that ‘we are ready to work with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections.’

“We will continue to partner with Pakistan in our shared interests, including economic stability, prosperity, security, respect for democracy and the rule of law, including transparent and free elections,” the State Department spokesperson added.

During the briefing held at the US State Department, Vedant Patel was also asked about the concerns of the Pakistani authorities on the US military equipment left in Afghanistan.

In response to this question, Vedant Patel said that the US is in constant contact with the Pakistani leadership on the issue of Afghanistan.

Vedant Patel said, “We are in constant contact with the Pakistani leadership to discuss Afghanistan through counter-terrorism talks and bilateral consultations.”

The spokesperson of the US State Department further said that ‘We support the (Pakistani) government’s efforts to combat terrorism.’

“I have nothing more to say in this regard,” he said. Obviously our Defense Department colleagues can discuss specific systems and assets.’

