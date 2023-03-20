Home News Elections in Punjab and KP postponed until further orders?
Islamabad: The Election Commission has consulted all the stakeholders regarding the new elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies. Sources say that the elections in both provinces are likely to be postponed for at least a second.

According to the report of senior journalist Hanif Khalid, as a result of the consultation, an important meeting of the Election Commission will be held within the next 24 hours, in which there is a strong possibility that the decisions will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

The Election Commission has appointed GHQ, Directorate General of Military Intelligence, ISI Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, High Courts, IGs of both provinces, Chief Secretaries, Supervising Chief Ministers, Governor Punjab has completed consultation with Balighur Rehman, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali and other stockholders.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja will consult with the members of the Election Commission of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab in the light of the consultation, in the light of which an announcement will be made regarding the elections.

According to the report, it has been learned from the sources that the Secretary Finance of the Federal Government has apologized to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the release of funds of Rs. 65 billion for the national and provincial elections.

When the Election Commission of Pakistan, during the meeting with the Finance Secretary, said that funds of 25 billion should be released immediately for the current Punjab Assembly, KP Assembly elections, it was told that the economic situation of the country is such a huge amount. Can’t afford to.

