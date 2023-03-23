The Election Commission of Pakistan announced the postponement of the elections in Punjab.

According to the order issued by the Election Commission, the Election Commission has postponed the elections to be held in Punjab on April 30. The elections in the province will now be held on October 8, 2023.

According to the decree, the reason for postponing the election has been stated to be the law and order situation and the financial and administrative crisis, while the President has been informed of this decision.

According to the six-page order issued by the Election Commission, the schedule of elections has been postponed under sub-clause three of Section 218 of the Election Act, 2017.

According to the order issued by the Election Commission on Wednesday night, in the light of reports of the supervisory government of Punjab, the Federal Ministry of Defence, Finance and Interior regarding the Punjab Assembly elections, the central secretariat of the Election Commission on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A meeting was held in

In various meetings held with the federal and provincial governments regarding the conduct of the election, the Election Commission was told that the law and order situation in the province is not favorable for the election. There have been incidents of terrorism in different districts of the province.

The text of the decree states that ‘to ensure law and order, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior were directed to call for army troops, however, the commission was told that the situation of law and order on the border and counter-terrorism Due to the actions of the army cannot give full duty for the election.

According to the order, the army will act as a quick response force in the event of an election. The commission has said in the text of its order that the federal and provincial governments have also informed about the financial crisis.

The order has also given details of the incidents of terrorism across the province.

It has been said in the order that due to the conditions presented by the federal and provincial governments, it is not possible to hold the election on April 30, so the Election Commission has withdrawn from the schedule issued on March 8. Now the election will be held on October 8, for which a new schedule will be issued at the appropriate time.

The ruling has also referred to various decisions of the Election Commission and the courts.

The order said that ‘in the meeting, there was a discussion regarding the elections announced by the Punjab Provincial Assembly, while the reports, briefings and other materials placed before the Election Commission were reviewed.’

According to the announcement, after a long discussion, the meeting came to the conclusion that in the current situation, it is not possible for the Punjab Assembly to hold fair, honest and transparent elections in a peaceful environment in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

The order said that ‘in view of this situation, the meeting decided to withdraw the election declaration for the elections announced by the Punjab Assembly.’

The meeting of the Election Commission also decided to release the election program on October 8 of the same year.

According to the order, besides Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, members Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Nisar Ahmad Durrani, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice Ikramullah Khan attended the meeting.

After the Election Commission’s order, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the Election Commission has violated the constitution by postponing the Punjab elections. He said that today everyone has to stand behind lawyers, judiciary and judicial community. We hope they will protect the Constitution.’

By postponing Punjab elections till Oct ECP has violated the Constitution. Today everyone must stand behind the legal community – the judiciary & lawyers – with expectation that they will protect Constitution. For if this is accepted today then it is the end of Rule of Law in Pak — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2023

After the Election Commission issued this order, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Asad Umar has also said that the Election Commission’s stand in the High Court and the Supreme Court was that they have no authority in the constitution to announce the date of the election. do Today, which is the provision of the constitution on the basis of which the new date of the election has been announced?’

In the High Court and the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has always maintained that they do not have the authority in the Constitution to announce the date of the election. What is the provision of the constitution based on which the new date of election has been announced? — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 22, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has criticized the possible delay in the election even before, while the leader of the party, Imran Khan, has also announced to run a ‘constitutional movement’ to hold the election on time.

Delay in elections echoes in Parliament

Earlier, the focus of the meeting chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf was the political situation and upcoming elections.

Talking about the general elections in the two provinces of the country, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that it is fundamentally wrong that the government is running away from the elections.

Rana Sanaullah said, “Where there is a ban on holding elections in 90 days in the constitution, isn’t there a ban on holding transparent elections?” Will there be a level playing field in the National Assembly elections after the elections in the province? We want the assembly elections to be joint and transparent.’

He questioned and said that “were elections not held after 60 or 90 days before this?” The date of April 30 is also outside the constitutional period. If the elections are held earlier in Punjab, the ruling party will have an advantage.

“Such an election will bring chaos, anarchy and instability.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, quoting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, said that a ‘judicial, political and administrative crisis has been created’ and efforts are being made to increase it continuously.

He said, ‘The conditions are not bad but efforts are being made to make them worse. Imran created anarchy is part of history.

Accusing the former prime minister, the interior minister said that ‘people associated with terrorist organizations and miscreants were present in Zaman Park with weapons.’

He further said that ‘law enforcement agencies should play their role to control the armed groups.’

According to political observers, the decision of the Election Commission has increased the possibility of political instability in the country.