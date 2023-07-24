Elections in Spain: The big winners and losers

The accounts of the elections in Spain

All this political panorama in Spain, in the midst of which the right wing was considered the winner since before the votes, dates back to the resounding defeat that Pedro Sánchez suffered in the municipal elections of May of this year. On that occasion, the Popular Party became the most voted, fueling the Feijóo phenomenon that today fell from heaven to earth.

In the municipal the PSOE was barely able to retain power in 3 of the 12 autonomous communities. A defeat that caused Pedro Sánchez to make the decision to dissolve the courts and call early elections, in which he finally ended up winning the pulse of the right. At least partially.

The PP, for its part, rose 47 seats since the last votes and managed to stay with 136; while the PSOE not only did not lose seats, but also gained two more with respect to the previous vote. In fact, he also added more votes in this contest, so it can be concluded that he has not lost popular support.

The same scenario was seen for its main ally, the Sumar Progressive Coalition, which was barely born in June and managed to win 31 seats. Something shocking if one takes into account that the far-right Vox, allied with the PP, barely managed 33 seats. What’s more, it reduced his representation in Congress by 19 positions.

