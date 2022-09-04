Listen to the audio version of the article

“There are three weeks ahead in which the undecided are at 40%, the young people have not yet decided what to vote for, it is a game to play”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, leaving Palazzo Marino after meeting with the mayor Giuseppe Sala, replying to the statements of the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, according to which the center-right will win over and “the Democratic Party knows it is losing”. “As has also been seen in many other elections in our country – he added – the last few weeks are the decisive reasons why I want to start them from Milan alongside such a positive experience, like that of Sala”. Not only. The secretary of the League announced for Sunday 18 September “a great initiative with all the mayors that will take place in Lombardy”, perhaps in Monza. The 18th is the same day as the Lega demonstration in Pontida.

Renzi, “all human sympathy for Letta is unaware of her drama”

An attack on the Pd secretary came from the former prime minister (and party mate) Matteo Renzi. On the occasion of the meeting organized for the opening of the electoral campaign of the Third Pole in Milan – over 5 thousand people attended the Super Studio in via Tortona – he said: “There is a man to whom all human sympathy goes, because he had a difficult summer: Letta. He said, whoever votes Calenda votes for Meloni. I understand that these are complex months for Enrico, but I give him a tutorial: whoever votes for the right votes Meloni and Salvini. Whoever votes for the Third pole votes for Calenda and Renzi: Whoever votes on the left votes for Letta and Di Maio, this is the drama they didn’t realize ». “We are the only useful vote for Italy to return to growth – he stressed -. We have to save the country: on the one hand there is a sovereign right among the worst in Europe, on the other a populist left ».

Calenda, Third pole will grow and change scenery

Action leader Carlo Calenda also spoke at the Milan meeting. “There is no doubt – said the former Minister of Economic Development – that (the Third pole ed) is something that will grow, before and after the elections, and will change the Italian political scenario”. Letta’s, he then continued, «are not tiger eyes but squinting. Enrico, the country you describe is not that, must be reconciled and not divided by hammering. What was happening with the republican spirit of Draghi. Letta’s is a crazy strategy, the CLN without the 5 stars but with the double 5 stars, the continuation of the Bertinotti, Turigliatto, Pecoraro Scanio, the curse of the left that does not govern ».

Conte, for Letta who votes M5S facilitates FdI? It is unacceptable

And another former prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, intervened against the secretary of the Democratic Party. “It is a hoax that we cannot accept,” he told Candela, replying to those who asked him to comment on the words of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, according to which those who vote for the M5S are as if they were voting for FdI. «It is absolutely ridiculous – he then added – to make the Italians believe that those who vote for the M5S are as if they were voting for Meloni. Moreover, it is unacceptable to create a contrast between evil and good ».

Salvini: polls? I’m only interested in the ballot boxes



Returning to the outcome of the elections, Lega leader Matteo Salvini reiterated that «in this round the center-right can be sold out. Wherever I have been so far, I have felt a great desire for change. The League can win in any college, even in unthinkable ones like Reggio Emilia, Imola and Bologna. Surveys? Horoscopes and the transfer market are of little interest to me. My poll will be in the voting booth, ”he said while visiting Reggio Emilia for the election campaign, where he took a walk in the street market in the historic center, taking photos and selfies.