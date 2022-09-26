Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand, the strong affirmation of the Brothers of Italy, the first party in all of Italy (around 26%), with the exception of the South and the islands where the 5 Star Movement is at the head, which in Naples Fuorigrotta beats its former boss Luigi Di Maio, defeated by former minister Sergio Costa. FdI is driving a center-right where Lega and Forza Italia chase their ally at a distance. On the other hand, the turnout figure at 63.8%, down by nine points compared to the previous election, with a collapse in the South. These are the two faces of the 2022 political elections.

“This is the time of responsibility – was the hot comment of FdI leader Giorgia Meloni -, the time in which if you want to be part of history you have to understand what responsibility we have towards tens of millions of people because Italy has chosen us and we will not betray her as we have never betrayed her ». “If we are called to govern the nation, he added – we will do it for everyone, to unite a people by exalting what unites rather than what divides”.

Meloni wins hands down, allies weakened

In the Senate, the center-right coalition takes at least 114 seats and secures the possibility of governing autonomously. In the Chamber it is close to 43 percent and it flies. Meloni wins hands down and takes Italy with weakened internal allies and Salvini’s League close to collapse. He holds Forza Italia, at least compared to the latest polls. FdI is in fact clearly the first Italian party with almost 26% of consensus, followed by the Democratic Party which with 19.4% does not break through the minimum sought ceiling of 20%. Exploit of the Five Star Movement which remains the third Italian party with 16.5 percent. On the other hand, the Lega collapses to 8.5 per cent, closely followed by Forza Italia at 8%. The center-left in the House reaches 26.8% with the Democratic Party just below 20%, the M5s 16% and the third pole stops at 7.5%. These are the indications that come out of the vote and that give the center-right ahead of both the House and the Senate with about 43 percent of the votes.

Autonomous majority for the center-right

The center-right, and this is the most important fact, will also have an autonomous majority in the Senate, what was the real doubt of the eve. The center-right is estimated at a fork ranging from 109 to 119 seats, enough to navigate with a certain degree of tranquility.

Turnout in sharp decline compared to the policies of 2018

The only definitive figure is the turnout which is not as disastrous as was feared but certainly records a sharp decline compared to the policies of 2018: according to data from the Interior Ministry at 11pm about 64 percent of voters voted against 74. of the last elections. 10 points less, the lowest in republican history.