Elections. Eight letters, five vowels and three consonants. A “short” word but with a huge echo on television. It is certainly the word of the year. Because, in the media there has been no mention (and still is not spoken about) that of the recent political polls. So much so that from Monday 29 August to Wednesday 28 September the word “elections” received 135,829 citations in our media, one every 20 seconds. In particular, on radio and TV the term was pronounced once every 3 and a half minutes.

This was revealed by the monitoring carried out on over 1,500 information sources between print media (national and local newspapers and periodicals), newspaper sites, major radios, TVs and blogs by Mediamonitor.it, a platform that uses technology and solutions developed by Cedat 85, an active company for over 35 years in providing speech content.

Taking into consideration the data relating to the main national and local television and radio broadcasters, in the period from 29 August to 23 on Sunday 25 September, i.e. at the close of the polls, the analysis by Mediamonitor.it highlights how the proportion between the citations obtained by the party leaders substantially reflects the result of the vote: Giorgia Meloni (5,518 mentions) in the lead, followed by Enrico Letta (3,730), Matteo Salvini (3,245), Giuseppe Conte (2,667) and Silvio Berlusconi (2,252). The three center-right leaders together collected more than double the quotes from their center-left opponents Letta, Di Maio, Fratoianni and Bonelli (11,015 vs 5,168). Carlo Calenda, with 1,711 citations, surpasses his coalition partner Matteo Renzi (1,385), while the leader of Italexit, Gianluigi Paragone (345 citations), had more visibility than Nicola Fratoianni (251) and Angelo Bonelli (186), who close the ranking.

On Rai networks (Rai1, Rai2, Rai3, and RaiNews24), Meloni gets almost 40% more citations than Letta (1,208 vs 864); the latter slightly exceeds Salvini (798). On the Mediaset channels (Canale5, Rete 4, Italia1 and TgCom24), on the other hand, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia is pursued by Berlusconi (831 vs 706, + 18%), followed by the secretary of the PD (607).

By restricting the analysis of the data relating to the main national and local television and radio broadcasters, from the closing of the polls at 3.30 pm on Wednesday 28 September, the winner Giorgia Meloni (1,486 citations) is predictably in the lead with Salvini (642) overtaking Letta (603 ), while Conte and Berlusconi are confirmed in 4th and 5th position, respectively with 427 and 377 citations; Emma Bonino, who asks for a recount of votes after + Europe has not reached the threshold, rises from 9th to 6th place (301). As regards visibility on Rai networks, the first 4 positions are confirmed: Meloni (277), Salvini (133), Letta (116) and Conte (92). On the Mediaset channels, Berlusconi (102) is behind Meloni (first, with 201 mentions), followed by Salvini (96) and, ex aequo, Letta and Bonino (78). Conte slips to 7th place (56), surpassed also by Luigi Di Maio, not elected after two legislatures (56).