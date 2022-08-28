ROME. «Fratelli d’Italia increases its advantage over the Democratic Party, which is down (24.7% against 23.3%). The Lega remained stable at 14.3% while M5S and Forza Italia fell respectively to 10.7% and 7.2%. Stock / Italia Viva declines to 4.8%. The other parties remain below the 3% threshold: Sinistra Italiana / Verdi (2.5%), Italexit (2.5%), + Europe (1.9%), Italia Sovrana (1.7%), Popular Union (1.5%), Noi Moderati (1.2%), Alternative for Italy (1%), closes the Civic Commitment (0.8%) ».

The voting intentions of Political Thermometer say this in the poll carried out between 23 and 25 August. “The interviewees were asked what should be done in the event that after the elections none of the sides in the field should have a majority to govern. A third of Italians (35.8%) believe that the main exponent of the coalition with the most votes should be given the job to seek trust in Parliament, 28.1% think that Draghi should be given the job for a government of national unity or with available parties, 27.3% would like a return to the vote while just 3.9% would like a government of national unity or with available parties, but with a premier other than Draghi ».

“On the possibility of instituting the direct election of the President of the Republic (wanted by the center-right) or the Prime Minister (requested by Action / Italia Viva), the Italians are divided. 56.6% are in favor of the direct election of the President of the Republic: among these 29.7% would like the transformation of Italy into a presidential republic, 15.6% in a semi-presidentialism like in France while the 11, 3% agree to direct election as long as the president is not given more powers than he has. The direct election of the prime minister, on the other hand, collects the approval of 11.3% of the interviewees. Finally, 27.3% affirmed that they are against both hypotheses ”.

The most important issue? The economy

«The economy is considered the most important issue on which the Italians will base the choice of the party to vote next 25 September (29%). The other issues are detached, starting with immigration (6%) and security (5%) while ethical issues (3.7%), foreign policy (3.3%), justice (2.5%) occupy the last places. ) and the pandemic (1.7%). 42.4%, however, believe that all the aforementioned arguments are equally important in the choice of vote “.

Who was the best Prime Minister?

Political thermometer also asked who was the best prime minister of the past 20 years. In first place is Silvio Berlusconi with 27.6% of the preferences, followed by Mario Draghi who collects 21.3% of the preferences. Third was the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, with 13.6%. Quarto Romano Prodi with 10.8%. Very low percentages for the other former presidents of the Council: Renzi (4%), Gentiloni (1.4%), Monti (0.7%) and Letta (0.5%). ‘”Berlusconi and Prodi, who governed more than a decade ago, have very high ratings. A fact that surprises us – says Gianluca Borrelli president and founder of Termometro Politico – This is probably due to a nostalgia effect of many voters ». Methodological note: these surveys were carried out with the Cawi method between 23 and 25 August on 5300 respondents, the margin of error is +/- 3%.