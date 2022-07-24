Home News Elections, Renzi: “From 1 to 3 September Leopolda extraordinary”. The slogan: “Give us five”
Elections, Renzi: “From 1 to 3 September Leopolda extraordinary”. The slogan: “Give us five”

ROME. From 1st to 3rd September Leopolda extraordinary: «We start on Thursday and end on Saturday». This was announced by the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi, on Radio Leopolda: “The Leopolda will be opened by the students of the training school, who will be in the front row in the electoral campaign”. This electoral campaign – he continued – “not only candidates and managers, but also people who are not in the front row because it will be done with a knife between the teeth, even if with a calm and serene tone”.

Alliances? «It is still too early to say, alliances are not made on the basis of sympathy but of clear, strong and shared ideas. We hope to be able to widen the circle, but we are ready to go and vote with our symbol and our enthusiasm ».

Renzi – launching the volunteer registration campaign for the next electoral campaign – also announced that our slogan will be «give us five»: «” Gimme five “was an old song, giving high five is a symbol of collaboration but above all each one of our volunteers must identify five people to involve ».

