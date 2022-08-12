‘”In my life I have heard of everything and more, the words therefore do not strike me more than a little. To Giorgia Meloni I say this: you start by removing the flame from her party logo ‘». This is the comment that life senator Liliana Segre entrusts to Pagine Ebraiche regarding the recent position taken by the leader of the Brothers of Italy on the historical responsibilities of fascism. “Let’s start with facts, not words and hypotheses,” Segre emphasizes.

Meloni, there is controversy for the symbol, with the flame, of the Brothers of Italy Niccolò Carratelli 11 August 2022



In a message addressed to the international press, Meloni had argued among other things: “The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades, unambiguously condemning the deprivation of democracy and the infamous anti-Jewish laws.” Words that are causing a lot of reactions. But that if they are not accompanied by concrete facts, Segre a Hebrew Pages suggests, they will not have any real consistency.