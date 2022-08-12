Home News Elections, Segre: “Meloni remove the flame from the symbol of his party”
News

Elections, Segre: “Meloni remove the flame from the symbol of his party”

by admin
Elections, Segre: “Meloni remove the flame from the symbol of his party”

‘”In my life I have heard of everything and more, the words therefore do not strike me more than a little. To Giorgia Meloni I say this: you start by removing the flame from her party logo ‘». This is the comment that life senator Liliana Segre entrusts to Pagine Ebraiche regarding the recent position taken by the leader of the Brothers of Italy on the historical responsibilities of fascism. “Let’s start with facts, not words and hypotheses,” Segre emphasizes.

Meloni, there is controversy for the symbol, with the flame, of the Brothers of Italy

Niccolò Carratelli

In a message addressed to the international press, Meloni had argued among other things: “The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades, unambiguously condemning the deprivation of democracy and the infamous anti-Jewish laws.” Words that are causing a lot of reactions. But that if they are not accompanied by concrete facts, Segre a Hebrew Pages suggests, they will not have any real consistency.

See also  School, clash over recruitment and training: strike announced on 30 May

You may also like

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan...

Hainan Chengmai County added 3 new confirmed cases...

Superbonus in the Marca, Casa Zero to customers:...

Overseas Chinese Hotly Discuss the White Paper “Taiwan...

Covid Italia, the bulletin of 12 August 2022:...

A1 Lodi-Casalpusterlengo, the Northern League deputy Gobbato posted...

Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan were selected as the...

First vaccinations in Belluno against monkeypox

Hainan organizes the first batch of 660 tourists...

Schooner Green: 32% of sea and lake waters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy