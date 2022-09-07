A few days after the blackout on the publication of the polls, here is an update of the Supermedia breaking latest news / Youtrend in the light of the many polls released in the last week. The next, and last, Supermedia will arrive on Friday 9 September. The consensus is moving, demonstrating that the electoral campaign is “working”, even if more for some parties than for others. It works for M5S (+ 1.3% in 10 days) and Terzo Polo (+ 0.6%), which are gaining ground respectively on Lega and Forza Italia. It does not work very well for the Democratic Party, which is now almost 2 and a half points behind FdI, firmly in the lead with 24.4%. The Unione Popolare, the radical left movement led by De Magistris, made its “last minute” entry into Supermedia, which appeared in the surveys of 4 institutes with a consensus of just over 1%. In terms of coalitions, the center-right drops slightly but retains an advantage of over 18 points over the center-left, an advantage that today would guarantee a large majority in both the House and the Senate.

Here are the details of the voting intentions of Italians on individual parties:

Fdi 24,4 (+0,1)

Pd 22,0 (-0,7)

Lega 12,9 (-0,5)

M5S 12.2 (+1.3)

Forza Italia 7.9 (-0.5)

Third Pole 6.5 (+0.6)

Greens / Left 3.6 (+0.2)

Italexit 2,8 (=)

+Europa 1,9 (-0,4)

We Moderates 1.7 (-0.3)

People’s Union 1.2 (+1.2)

Ipf-Civic commitment 1.1 (=)



Coalitions:

Center-right (Fdi-Lega-FI-Nci-Udc) 46.9 (-1.3)

Center-left (Pd-Verdi / Si- + Eu-Ipf) 28.6 (-0.9)

Others 1.8 (-1.0)

NB: the variations in brackets indicate the deviation from 12 days ago (25 August).

NOTE: òa Supermedia YouTrend / breaking latest news is a weighted average of the national polls on voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 23 August to 5 September, was carried out on 6 September on the basis of the sample size, the date of implementation and the method of data collection. The surveys considered were carried out by the Demopolis institutes (publication date: 24 August and 2 September), EMG (31 August), Euromedia (31 August), Ipsos (1 September), Noto (31 August), Piepoli (30 August) , Quorum (29 August and 5 September), SWG (29 August and 5 September) and Tecnè (29 August and 5 September). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it