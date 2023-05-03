Elections, Supreme Court and Parliament

The job of the court is not to modify the constitution for its own whims and favors or for the benefits of an important person, but to interpret the constitution according to its spirit.

The procedure for amending the constitution is clear. If an article of the constitution is intended to be amended, it can be amended by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly and the court should maintain its constitutional credibility in the current conflict and political confrontation and give its opinion as usual. Limit to interpretation.

Parliament should be given an opportunity to fulfill its responsibilities for resolving national issues as political and electoral matters fall under the purview of Parliament.

Pakistan is fighting for its existence. In order to get out of this vortex, the political system of Pakistan has to be changed and an electoral system should be devised in the country by creating a constitutional reform commission and amending it in the interest of the people, which will bring forth the effects of ongoing stability in the country. Come and let the stakeholders accept the election results and form a strong political government in the country.

For the formation of the Election Commission of Pakistan, such a method should be devised that no reservations are expressed by any party. There is no dearth of articulate, lively and dignified personalities in the country, only good intentions and political interests have to be taken into consideration.

In order to solve the country’s election crisis, a full court should be formed to make a unanimous decision on the election schedule, and in the same year, national and provincial assembly elections should be held on the same day as per Article 218 (3) of the Constitution and the Election Act 2017. According to provisions 57 and 58 of the Election Commission should be constitutionally entrusted with important responsibility.

Currently, the cases against an important person are being heard in the courts. Their decision should be made in a timely manner and the most unsuccessful corrupt practices and insulting Election Commission cases are under hearing in the Election Commission, to bring them to their logical end, the court should not interfere in the jurisdiction of the Election Commission and Articles 46, 48 of the Constitution. And other constitutional methods should be used.

Regarding the letters written by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to the Speaker National Assembly, Chairman Senate and the Prime Minister regarding the independence of the Election Commission, the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan should also personally read these letters and find a middle way. Should be taken out.

Pakistan’s electoral system has given nothing to the nation except corruption, loan waivers and foreign assets. The nation is suffering the consequences of this violation of the constitution.

(File photo AFP)

After a full five years of defeat, longing, anxiety and despair, our footsteps are once again dusty like dilapidated residents. Unfortunately, while framing the 1973 Constitution, the Election Commission was deprived of these powers regarding transparent and impartial elections.

The political turmoil in the country is very worrying. Political stability is essential for economic stability and public happiness. The welfare of the people and the economic situation are being adversely affected due to the power struggle between the political elements.

The people of Pakistan have been deprived of their fundamental rights for a long time and even the Supreme Courts have not considered the spirit of Article 3 of the Constitution and no matter how many elected governments there have been, no government has implemented Article 3 of the Constitution. Which is showing the constitutional way to move the country towards a welfare state.

Our High Courts keep resorting to Article 184(3) of the Constitution for the interests of the elite, but the Supreme Court has never questioned the elected representatives for flagrant violation of Article 3 of the Constitution, while the Members of Parliament have a dark past. Didn’t learn anything from

An eight-member bench of the Supreme Court is hearing the petitions filed against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023. The larger bench of the Supreme Court, keeping in view the public interest, has rescheduled the date of May 8 to deliberate on all aspects.

By the way, in principle, the procedure for taking notice under Article 184 has been clarified in the Act of Parliament. It can be further amended by order of the Supreme Court, thereby maintaining the supremacy of the Supreme Court and it is settled principle that a complaint against a judge in the Supreme Judicial Council cannot be rendered inoperative. Until the Supreme Court Judicial Council pronounces a final decision about them.

But generally, such judges are not part of any hearing until the decision of the Judicial Council comes.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is in the midst of various cases these days. As Chief Minister, he did exemplary construction works in Punjab during the regime of General Pervez Musharraf, but his performance in his few months as Chief Minister was contaminated by corruption.

He had fallen under the spell of his principal secretary and had set aside all principles and did not take any advice of his special secretary Sikandar into account and fell victim to the conspiracies of his principal secretary and the said now is a sworn witness. They are protecting their interests by becoming

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi should fight all the cases against him with a smile and reconcile with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The axis of his politics is the power of the family. If the family is divided, there is a possibility of irreparable damage to both the families politically and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi may be elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly in the upcoming elections with the blessing of Imran Khan, but the dream of the Chief Minister will not be fulfilled.

After the election, the situation changes and loyalties also change. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s political future is hidden in his family. His influence in Punjab is due to the Muttahida family.

National Assembly elections in Punjab and other provinces are expected on October 15. On August 12, the National Assembly and on August 15, the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies will be dissolved and as a result, the decision of the Election Commission of March 22 will be implemented, which is part of Section 58 of the Election Act.

Note: This article is based on the personal opinion of the columnist, Independent Urdu does not necessarily agree with it.