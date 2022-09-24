Listen to the audio version of the article

On September 25th from 7.00 to 23.00 voters will go to the polls to elect the representatives of the Parliament of the 19th legislature. Despite the cut in the number of parliamentarians (400 for the Chamber and 200 for the Senate), the same electoral system of 2013 (the so-called Rosatellum) will be used with an important novelty: for the first time the Senate will also be elected by eighteen-year-olds.

How many ballots will the voter receive?

For the exercise of the vote, those who go to the polls will have two ballots, one for the Chamber (pink) and one for the Senate (yellow), on which they must cast a single vote for each.

What will the voter find on each ballot?

The form contains the name of the candidate in the single-member constituency (majority vote, the candidate who gets the most votes wins the seat) and for the multi-member constituency (proportional vote), the identification of the list or slates combined and the names of the candidates in the multi-member constituency ( price list blocked, preferential voting is not possible).

What are the ways to vote?

The voter can decide whether to mark only the name of the candidate in the single-member constituency. In this case, the vote will also extend to the linked list. In the presence of several lists connected in a coalition, the vote is divided among the lists of the coalition, in proportion to the votes obtained by each list in all sections of the single-member constituency.

Or?

The voter may mark the symbol of the list or the names of the candidates in the plurinominal college. In this case, the vote will also extend to the relative candidate in the single-member constituency.