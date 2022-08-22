Home News Elections, the battle for the North: candidate leaders between Lombardy and Veneto
It is in the North that the highest rate of leaders candidates in political elections is concentrated. In particular in Lombardy and Milan, at the head of the lists in the plurinominal constituencies of their parties, they are found Giuseppe Conte, Enrico Letta Giorgia Meloni e Matteo Salvini (to the Chamber), Silvio Berlusconi e Matteo Renzi (in the Senate). The secretary of the Democratic Party also appears in Veneto (leaders in the college that includes Padua, Vicenza and Verona), a region in which the leader of Action is also running for the Senate in the proportional lists Carlo Calenda.

From North to South

The leader of the 5 Star Movement, having removed the Lombard candidacy (Lombardy 1), is concentrated in the South. The former premier will run in five colleges located in four different regions: in addition to Lombardy, Sicily, Puglia (where he was born) and Campania (in Naples city and in the Phlegraean area as leader in the plurinominal 01).

Meloni will be a candidate in the single-member constituency L’Aquila-Teramo (in L’Aquila in 2017 the first mayor of a regional capital of Fdi was elected and in Abruzzo the party also had the first president of the Region in February 2019) and is leader in the plurinominal for the Chamber in the first college of the Lombardy 1 district, in Lazio 1 and in the 2 college of Puglia (that of Bari). Salvini (who will not be a candidate in the uninominal) will still be present in the South: he re-proposes his candidacy as leaders in the Senate in Calabria (as he did in the previous legislature) and in Basilicata.

Even Berlusconi like Meloni and unlike Conte, Salvini and Letta, will run in a single-member boarding school, that of Monza. He is then leader in the Lombard constituencies 2 and 3 of the Senate. But the former premier will also run as leaders in Piedmont, in the Lazio 2 constituency and in the Campania 01 plurinominal college. Renzi, as well as in Lombardy, will lead the lists of his party in Tuscany and Campania. His ally in the Terzo Polo Calenda will challenge Emma Bonino (founder of + Europa) in the single-member constituency of Rome 1 and will be the leader in the three plurinominal members of the Lazio 1 district.

