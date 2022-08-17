Listen to the audio version of the article

Until a few days ago allies, now both candidates as opponents in the same college in Rome. This is what happens to Emma Bonino e Carlo Calenda, one of the most interesting direct challenges that are emerging as the geography of the candidacies in view of September 25 takes shape (the deadline for submission is set for Monday 22). They will also cross Silvio Berlusconi e Matteo Renzi: the former premier will present himself to the Senate in the single-member constituency of Monza, where the leader of Italia Viva will be present but as leader in the proportional one. Another electoral race on which attention could focus could be the one in Lombardy between Carlo Cottarelli e Giulio Tremonti: the first is a candidate for the Democratic Party in Lombardy as leaders of the Senate and uninominal in Cremona, the second should run in the same region for Fratelli d’Italia, even if the candidacy has not yet been formalized (it could run in the House).

In Rome direct comparison Bonino-Calenda

At the end of July, the leader of Action Calenda and the senator of + Europa Bonino presented themselves to the foreign press for the presentation of their “Republican Pact”. At the beginning of August the negotiations with the Democratic Party had started which had led to a pact that lasted a few days: Calenda in fact decided to break up and join Matteo Renzi to run as Terzo Polo. “I had never seen such a sudden, unmotivated and even fraudulent about-face”, was Bonino’s comment. “You never answer vulgarity with vulgarity, otherwise you don’t go anywhere”, Calenda limited himself to replying to what will be his direct opponent. Both will be candidates for the Senate at the Rome 1 single-member constituency which includes the most central part of the capital, considered favorable for the center-left. Here in the last legislature (even if this time by virtue of the reduction in the number of parliamentarians the borders are a little wider) three times were voted with a 3-0 for the center-left: first with Paolo Gentiloni, then with Roberto Gualtieri when Gentiloni became European commissioner, finally with Cecilia D’Elia when roberto Gualtieri was elected mayor of Rome. To have the exact perception of the challenge, however, it will be essential to wait for the decisions of the center-right that could field a strong candidate to try to enter the duel between former allies and look for the coup.

Berlusconi-Renzi, a cross between former prime minister

“It is very fun and useful for citizens: in the district of central Milan Berlusconi will lead the Forza Italia list, I will lead the Italia Viva e Action list so that everyone can reflect on what is the right way for the future, on taxes , on international positioning, on renewable and non-renewable energy »: this was stated by Matteo Renzi. However, there will not be a direct challenge to the uninominal (where either you win or you are out) between the former Prime Minister and the authors of the “Pact of the Nazarene” because both will be on the lists in the plurinominal and therefore both have the possibility of election: the president Forza Italia will be a candidate for the Senate in the single-member constituency of Monza, in addition to the candidates as leaders, in five regions. Renzi will instead be head of the Senate in the proportional in Milan and probably in Monza.

At the beginning of August, Berlusconi and Renzi had exchanged jokes at a distance. «I have already defined Renzi as an intelligent chess player in the palaces of politics, but in the country he represents nothing. If he really wanted to build the center, he would do it with us, ”said the blue leader. “We do not participate in the center – had replied the former secretary of the Democratic Party – because there are those who have always voted against Mario Draghi. We have been and will be on Draghi’s side ».