“You already have civil unions, what do you want?”: Giorgia Meloni replied to the LGBTQ + activist who took the stage of the Cagliari rally with a rainbow flag, asking for the right to marry and adopt children. The leader of the Brothers of Italy then praised the boy’s courage, saying she appreciated those who “defend their ideas”. A sentence, that on civil unions, which on social networks has sparked many users and provoked the response of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who in the last few hours declared: “A sentence that is a whole program”. In addition to the progressive leader, the Gay Party also commented on the incident in the person of Fabrizio Marrazzo: “I reiterate to Meloni that banning LGBT + rights, such as marriage, laws against discrimination, protection for trans people, means not giving us the same rights that she as a heterosexual woman has ».

After being denounced, however, the twenty-four-year-old Marco Marras, a student of Fine Arts, wrote a post on Instagram claiming his actions: “I wanted to peacefully express my dissent on his vision of the family and I wanted to remind him that we are all equal or as you Brothers of Italy would say, of a single nation where there should be the right to be able to build a family that is between two men or two women and that can access adoptions. ” However, he was also keen to thank Meloni “for the confrontation” and the police for how he was treated because, Marras continues, “they understood what kind of boy I am, that is just a boy who just wanted to express his opinion”. The young man, however, wanted to warn the leader of Fratelli D’Italia: “Mrs. Meloni, changes can be held back but they will be inevitable and in Italy in the future I will be able to get married and adopt”.

Meloni’s reply was not long in coming, this time on Facebook: «Marco you were very courageous and, as I said yesterday, I have great respect for those who have the courage to defend what they believe in. I also think that we are all the same and all Brothers and I think that everyone has the right to love whoever he wants, and that the State must make up his own mind. Today there are civil unions and in Italy you can safely bind officially with whoever you want; I would not propose to take away this right ». The leader of Fratelli D’Italia also focused on her family situation: Giorgia Meloni grew up without her father, an event that she clearly marked during her adolescence. «I consider it right that a child has the right to grow up with a father and a mother. I grew up in a single parent family. Can’t say I was unhappy, but did I miss a father? Yes, I can’t deny it. If I say this, do I take something away from my mother’s unconditional love? No. You and I disagree on this but we must not hate them “The FDI President concludes with an invitation to talk about it again, without sensationalism and cameras and sending a last wish to Marras:” I wish you all the best and keep your courage ».